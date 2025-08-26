Nail polishes from Essence, OPI, Essie & Co.: This is the result of the K-Tipp pollutant test

essence Gel Nail Colour
14 ALL-TIME FAVOUred, Gel-Effect Nail Polish
Bitter result at the K-Tipp: Only one of twelve red nail polishes tested received the rating "good". The good news: the winner is comparatively inexpensive.
The Swiss consumer magazine K-Tipp analysed 12 red nail polishes for harmful substances. With sobering results: 10 contain harmful ingredients that, according to K-Tipp «, cause cancer, disrupt the endocrine system or damage reproduction.»
The 12 red nail polishes were tested in a German laboratory using highly sensitive equipment for, among other things, the following harmful ingredients:
Essence' Gel Nail Colour in the colour «14 All-Time FavouRed» is the only one to receive the best overall rating in this test. With a score of 5, the polish is classified by K-Tipp as «good». The product is completely free of the above-mentioned substances. The only flaw: the test laboratory found maximum levels of two substances that can irritate the mucous membranes when inhaled.
The colour «23 Cherry» from Kiko Milano's PowerPro nail lacquer line was awarded a score of 4.5 and a «sufficient». Deductions were made for the UV filter.
Seven polishes received a 3.5 and therefore the overall rating «unsatisfactory». These included the following products:
Three of the most expensive polishes bring up the rear. These include the polishes from Artdeco and OPI. According to laboratory tests, both contain maximum levels of NDMA (a nitrosamine) in addition to other problematic substances.
You want to know more? Here is the link to the paid K-Tip article.
