Nail polishes from Essence, OPI, Essie & Co.: This is the result of the K-Tipp pollutant test

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 26.8.2025

Bitter result at the K-Tipp: Only one of twelve red nail polishes tested received the rating "good". The good news: the winner is comparatively inexpensive.

The Swiss consumer magazine K-Tipp analysed 12 red nail polishes for harmful substances. With sobering results: 10 contain harmful ingredients that, according to K-Tipp «, cause cancer, disrupt the endocrine system or damage reproduction.»

How the K-Tipp tested

The 12 red nail polishes were tested in a German laboratory using highly sensitive equipment for, among other things, the following harmful ingredients:



Triphenyl phosphate: A hormone-damaging plasticiser that makes the polishes flexible and durable

Benzophenone-1: A hormone-active UV filter that protects the colour from fading

Nitrosamines: The carcinogenic compounds are created by impurities during the manufacturing process or later during storage

These are the results at a glance

Good

Essence' Gel Nail Colour in the colour «14 All-Time FavouRed» is the only one to receive the best overall rating in this test. With a score of 5, the polish is classified by K-Tipp as «good». The product is completely free of the above-mentioned substances. The only flaw: the test laboratory found maximum levels of two substances that can irritate the mucous membranes when inhaled.

Nail varnish essence Gel Nail Colour 14 ALL-TIME FAVOUred, Gel-Effect Nail Polish 187

Sufficient

The colour «23 Cherry» from Kiko Milano's PowerPro nail lacquer line was awarded a score of 4.5 and a «sufficient». Deductions were made for the UV filter.

Inadequate

Seven polishes received a 3.5 and therefore the overall rating «unsatisfactory». These included the following products:

Lacura Cosmetics (Aldi own brand), «Big Apple»

Catrice Gel Affair Nail Lacquer, «Poppy 015»

Manhattan Up to 10 Days Last & Shine, «It's Gettin' Hot 610

H&M, «Fandango»

Essie, «Not red-y for bed 750»

Maybelline Superstay 7 Days Gel Nail Colour, «Cherry Sin 501»

Max Factor Nailfinity Gel Colour, «Red Carpet Ready 310»

Bad

Three of the most expensive polishes bring up the rear. These include the polishes from Artdeco and OPI. According to laboratory tests, both contain maximum levels of NDMA (a nitrosamine) in addition to other problematic substances.

You want to know more? Here is the link to the paid K-Tip article.

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

