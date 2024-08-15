New attachments and app compatibility: Dyson presents the "Airwrap i.d."

It's happening again: Dyson is giving its multistyler a new identity. Here you can find out what the "Airwrap i.d." has over its predecessor and which features you can be happy or upset about.

I find it too much of a good thing when I need my smartphone to switch on another appliance. So it was all the more sobering for me when Dyson announced at a press presentation that my absolute favourite multi-styler for hair - the "Airwrap" - was to receive a connective "upgrade". The good news is that the "Airwrap i.d." will also add a few really interesting new attachments to the existing range.

Why the "App-date"?

First and foremost, the MyDyson app, which can be paired to the device via Bluetooth, is designed to provide a "personalised experience". In other words: You type your hair type, length and performance level into your mobile to create a hair profile. The tool then automatically recommends the right curling routine for you. In other words, a personalised styling sequence consisting of three steps: Wrap, style and set with cold air. To ensure that all curls look uniform later on, the individual steps - automatically controlled by the handpiece - all take the same amount of time. Incidentally, the app plays no part in any of the other attachments. The "i.d." is simply intended to perfect the curl styling.

Once your settings have been entered in the app, they remain saved in the app. However, you can also use the device without the app. This means you can adjust your settings manually on the device if required.

"Feedback from users has shown that they appreciate a certain level of convenience with their products. So for us, connectivity is about developing ways to help them get the most out of their Dyson tools," said Low Chen Nyeow, Associate Design Manager at Dyson Beauty, explaining the decision in the media release. The filter status will also be visible in the app. There should also be a smartphone holder on the lid of the storage box.

Really nice! You can look forward to these new attachments

With the "Airwrap i.d.", Dyson is introducing three new attachments - and bringing an old favourite back into the game.

The conical curl attachment, which is slightly tapered at the top, allows curls to be styled even closer to the hairline. At the same time, the curls are slightly narrower at the top and wider at the bottom, creating a more natural look.

Source: Natalie Hemengül ... the conical attachment curls the strand of hair in the opposite direction.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

The result with the conical curling attachment.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

The wave and curl diffuser, which you can use in two ways: If you remove the pen insert, a kind of bowl remains. In this "dome mode", the airflow is channelled into the dome. The aim is to create defined, smooth waves and curls. When you reinsert the pin plate, the prongs distribute the airflow right into the roots for more structure and volume.

Wave and curl diffuser in one.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

On the right, the side that was dried with the attachment. On the left, the air-dried side.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

The precision nozzle : This is where two streams of air accelerated over curved surfaces meet. This should ensure a "smoother and more even result", according to the press release.

: This is where two streams of air accelerated over curved surfaces meet. This should ensure a "smoother and more even result", according to the press release. Welcome back to the OG drying attachment: Do you remember when Dyson simply dropped the first-generation drying attachment from the range and swapped it for the Flyaways smoothing attachment? Well, the drying attachment is back with this launch. Yay! Because I particularly like it.

Available again: My favourite drying attachment (third from the right).

Source: Natalie Hemengül

After this update, there are officially 19(!) different attachments for the "Airwrap".

The new attachments are also compatible with the handpieces of older non-i.d. models and vice versa. The "Airwrap i.d." is not intended to replace the standard Airwrap. In other words, it will remain with us for the time being.

Contrary to my app aversion, I am of course prepared to be proven wrong and test the device as soon as it comes onto the market in Switzerland. This will probably be the case from 2025. The exact launch date is not yet known. Price point: 549 francs.