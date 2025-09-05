News + Trends 3 2

New Lego Death Star delights with details and shocks with price

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 5.9.2025

Lego brings back the Death Star. This time not as a sphere, but as a diorama in cross-section. 9023 parts and 38 figures speak for themselves. However, the price of 1049 francs is causing heated discussions.

The Death Star is an icon of the Star Wars universe. Lego has now reissued it and is defying expectations. Instead of a closed sphere, the UCS set 75419 is a cutaway model with six levels. At 70 centimetres wide and 79 centimetres high, one film scene follows the next: hangar with TIE fighters, prison wing, trash compactor, throne room and control rooms. There is even a mini lift and a moving bridge.

The Death Star as an open cutaway model with six levels and numerous scenes.

Source: Lego

Many fans, however, had hoped for a round new edition of the Death Star. The open, set-box-like design is already dividing the Community.

The hangar shows an Imperial Shuttle and a TIE Fighter in action.

Source: Lego

Flood of figures and new parts

38 minifigures are included, more than in any previous UCS set. The selection ranges from Luke and Leia to Vader and Palpatine through to secondary figures. Around half of them are exclusive. There are also plenty of little insider gags. In addition to stickers for consoles and walls, there are newly printed elements, such as light strip tiles and a UCS nameplate.

38 figures are included, more than in any previous UCS set.

Source: Lego

The most expensive Lego set of all time

Lego is charging 1049 francs (999.99 euros) for the Death Star. This makes it the most expensive set ever. Lego Insiders will have priority from 1 October 2025, with open sales starting on 4 October. Initially, the model will remain exclusive to Lego. It is not yet clear whether we will be able to offer the set on Galaxus one day.

The trash compactor scene from «A New Hope» - including Stormtrooper in the background.

Source: Lego

Classification

The new Death Star shows just how far Lego is taking the UCS series: maximum size and maximum price. For hardcore collectors with space and budget, it is a must-buy. For many others, it marks the point at which the hobby has become too expensive.

Luke and Vader meet in the throne room, watched by the Emperor.

Source: Lego

Lego dares to experiment with the Death Star in diorama format. Rich in content, but financially a borderline case. A model that polarises because it says more about Lego than about Star Wars.

What do you think: Is the new Death Star worth the money or is Lego finally overdoing it? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lego

I like this article! 3 people like this article







