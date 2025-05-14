News + Trends 16 3

New security vulnerabilities threaten Intel and Arm processors - millions of users affected

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 14.5.2025

Researchers have uncovered two serious security vulnerabilities that affect both Intel and Arm chips. Intel is responding with the first microcode patches, which are being rolled out via firmware updates, while the first software patches have also been implemented for Linux.

Two independent teams from Vrije University Amsterdam and ETH Zurich have found new vulnerabilities in current processors. The first, «Training Solo», is based on the known Spectre v2 vulnerability and affects Intel and Arm processors. The second vulnerability, «Branch Privilege Injection», only affects Intel CPUs.

Spectre v2 returns: Training Solo

The vulnerability «Training Solo» was discovered by researchers at Vrije University Amsterdam and shows that even sophisticated Spectre v2 protection measures can be circumvented. This involves manipulating the jump prediction within a single security domain so that data worthy of protection can be read.

Affected are all Intel CPUs based on the Skylake microarchitecture - such as Tiger Lake, Lion Cove, Raptor Lake and the new Core Ultra 200 models (Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake). Arm-based processors are also said to be affected - it is currently unclear exactly which ones.

In Training Solo, several new hardware vulnerabilities - including CVE-2024-28956, CVE-2025-24495 or CVE-2025-20012 - to undermine the isolation between security domains. This attack can be carried out remotely. Even if software mitigation solutions such as Linux kernel patches (e.g. via Indirect Target Selection, ITS) have already been implemented, the root of the problem lies in the microarchitecture of the affected CPUs.

Branch Privilege Injection: New threat only for Intel processors

The vulnerability «Branch Privilege Injection» was identified by researchers at ETH Zurich and only affects Intel processors. Here, a race condition is exploited when updating the jump prediction so that privileged memory areas can be read - this attack can also be carried out remotely without the need for physical access.

All Intel CPUs from Skylake (2018) to current models such as Raptor Lake are put to the test. Here, too, an internal hardware design error in the microarchitecture is to blame, which must be rectified through corresponding microcode and software updates. This vulnerability poses a significant risk, particularly in shared cloud environments where users share the same hardware.

What users can do

Intel has already released the first microcode updates, which are distributed via UEFI updates from the mainboard manufacturers. While these updates are already being tested for Branch Privilege Injection, there is still no comprehensive solution for Training Solo - apart from the Linux kernel patches that have already been integrated.

It is advisable to regularly check for the latest firmware updates. Cloud users and companies in particular should act quickly to minimise the risk of unpleasant attacks.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 16 people like this article







