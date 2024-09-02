New Tigerbox announced for children under six

Competition for Tonies? Tigermedia presents the "Tigerbox Mini", which is aimed at children under the age of six. It comes in five different designs.

The audio box manufacturer Tigermedia has announced a new product: the "Tigerbox Mini". In contrast to the well-known "Tigerbox Touch" for children aged four to twelve, it is aimed at children under the age of six. According to a press release, there have been many requests from parents for a speaker for younger children.

How the "Tigerbox Mini" is supposed to work

Music and audio books can be loaded onto the "Tigerbox Mini". Children can simply select the desired content themselves, which is shown on a small display on the box. The control element of the box is a dial, which is designed to enable children to navigate intuitively. The box only shows content that parents have pre-selected for their little ones. The box also has a medically recommended volume limit.

Parents can also buy the so-called "Tigercards": The small audio play cards are inserted into the box. This concept is similar to that of the Toniebox, where hand-painted figures are purchased and placed on the magnetic box.

The box will be available in five different designs: Dragon, Squirrel, Owl, Unicorn and of course Tiger. The sleeves have a carrying handle and are also designed to protect the music box. There are two headphone connections and a port for a microphone on the back of the new box. The box is charged via USB-C.

When can you buy the "Tigerbox Mini"?

Tigermedia has not yet given an exact start date for sales, but: It should be released "shortly". Like the "Tigerbox Touch", the "Tigerbox Mini" will also be available in a special Swiss edition, which will only be available in Switzerland and will also have hundreds of titles in Swiss German. Although Tigermedia is based in Hamburg, the Tigerbox is also being co-developed in Switzerland. Spielzeug3 AG from Basel has been working on the concept since 2019 and became a shareholder in Tigermedia International at the beginning of 2024.