News + Trends 1 1

Nike's new releases: A temperature-regulating jacket, a bouncy Vaporfly, and a minimalist shoe

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 19.11.2026

Nike shows what's coming: At the end of the year, the sporting goods manufacturer is providing a glimpse into its 2027 lineup. I will introduce you to the three most exciting products here.

A jacket that you can adapt to the temperature, a minimalist shoe with a barefoot feel, and a new Vaporfly are highlights of the upcoming Nike collections. In doing so, Nike is bringing innovations from elite sports into products for recreational athletes.

A jacket to puff up

Too warm, too cold, too warm – changing temperatures can be quite annoying. So that you don't have to constantly put on or take off layers of clothing, Nike has developed a jacket whose insulation you can adjust. By pumping air into or releasing it from the chambers of the Nike Therma-Fit-Air jacket, you increase or decrease the insulation.

Thick air (layer) for more warmth.

Source: Nike

The jacket can be puffed up with a small pump. It made its debut at the Winter Olympics in Milan, where it was worn by Team USA athletes during the medal ceremonies.

The Nike Therma Fit Air here in the special edition for the Winter Olympics.

Source: Nike

Revival of the Nike Free

The original minimalist Nike Free shoe is over 20 years old. In 2004, it was one of the pioneers of the barefoot shoe trend. I, too, was a proud owner of a pair. Now it is returning in a revised form in the Nike Free 3.0 and Nike Free 5.0 models.

Minimalist shoes as a counter-trend to heavy cushioning.

Source: Nike

The soles of the 2027 Nike Free models have newly arranged grooves, which, according to Nike, were shaped using data from the Nike Sport Research Lab. Thanks to them, ground contact should occur in a wave pattern that corresponds to that of barefoot running. This is intended to keep the foot muscles actively engaged during every run and workout.

The newly arranged grooves distinguish the shoe.

Source: Nike

A new Vaporfly

The idea that a carbon plate works like a spring in a shoe and catapults runners forward was already assumed with the first carbon-fiber-reinforced shoes. Back then, it didn't prove to be true.

However, according to Nike, the new Vaporfly 5 is now supposed to come a step closer to this claim. The racing shoe, which Nike calls the «most aggressive Vaporfly to date», features a sole with a wave-shaped carbon plate. The curved carbon layer is designed to feel like a spring under the arch of the foot.

The carbon plate is curved in a wave shape and is intended to provide more speed.

Source: Nike

The midsole consists of two proprietary types of foam that are intended to offer an optimized combination of low weight, cushioning, and energy return. The shoe is made for shorter race distances from the five-kilometer run to the half-marathon.

If you want to try out for yourself whether the carbon plate behaves like a spring, you will have to wait until the market launch of the Vaporfly 5 in the fall of 2027. The current model, the Vaporfly 4, is available from us in various colors.

Do you want to know what else Nike is planning for 2027? You can find out more about the upcoming products, including the highlights, here.

Header image: Nike

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







