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Finally available in the classic Adidas look: the Handball Spezial Loafer

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 26.8.2026

Since around 2024, sneaker brands have been launching hybrid low-top shoes with a loafer look. Are they always beautiful? No. Do we need more of them? This one, yes.

New Balance, Nike, Vans, … The list of established sneaker brands trying their hand at sporty loafer models is long. German sportswear manufacturer Adidas is already on it, too. This year, they launched a laceless Handball Spezial – which barely received any attention. Or did you notice the release back in February?

Perhaps it was due to a missing detail: the three characteristic white stripes. You look for them in vain on the models released so far. The suede low-tops are exclusively tone-on-tone, for example in black, beige, grey, or even with a wild animal print. But without any white accents. As a result, they give off more of a dull felt slipper vibe rather than cool sneaker charm.

The first edition of the Handball Spezial loafer.

Source: Adidas Not even particularly exciting with animal print.

Source: Adidas

Indoor trainers Adidas Handball Spezial Loafer Aurora Cocoa 42

Now the reinterpretation is here! And it scores with a decisive advantage: the brand-new Handball Spezial loafer is recognizable as an Adidas shoe at first glance. The suede, which was true to the Handball Spezial, has given way to elegant, loafer-appropriate smooth leather. Available in either black or Warm Vanilla. The brand's three stripes stand out in crisp white – nobody will be thinking of boring slippers with this combination.

Do you prefer classic black?

Source: Adidas

Or are you Team Warm Vanilla?

Source: Adidas

Sneakers Adidas Handball Special Loafer 40

Perhaps the secret to a good sneaker loafer is not wanting to be both at all. Because what worked so well with the model from Vans released in April also applies to the new Handball Spezial: both are uncompromisingly cool loafers that just happen to be produced by a sneaker brand.

For me, it's a recipe for success. What do you think?

We currently only carry the Warm Vanilla color in our shop. In general, both models are available now, for example directly from Adidas for 140 francs.

Header image: Adidas

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