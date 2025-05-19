News + Trends 6 2

Nintendo Switch 2: These Switch 1 games will receive free or paid upgrades

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 19.5.2025

Nintendo has already announced which Switch 1 games will receive paid upgrades on the Switch 2. Now the company is revealing which titles will benefit from free improvements.

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is imminent. You can also play (most) Switch 1 games on the new console - even in an improved version, depending on the game. After Nintendo has already presented some paid upgrades for Switch 1 games (see below), the company is now revealing which titles will receive free updates.

Free updates for Switch 1 games

All of the updates listed below will be available at the console's launch on 5 June. It is not yet clear whether there will be further Switch 1 games with free improvements. However, it can be assumed that further titles from Nintendo's huge Switch 1 line-up will follow.

«Arms» (2017)

The quirky brawler was a launch game for the Switch 1. Using the Joy Cons, you control the absurdly long arms of the protagonists and fight your way to victory in intense matches. On the Switch 2, you benefit from these upgrades:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

Smoother frame rate, even with multiple players

HDR support

«Super Mario Odyssey» (2017)

In this 3D Mario platformer you go on a world tour with the chubby plumber. With his magic hat, you control enemies and other NPCs - including goombas, frogs and giant dinosaurs. The following upgrades are available on the Switch 2:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

HDR support

«GameShare» support: You can play the game with a friend, even if he or she doesn't own the game - one player controls Mario, the other Mario's magic cap Cappy. The game is streamed to another console using the new «GameShare» function. Locally, you can stream the game to a Switch 2 and even a Switch 1. Online, you can share the game with «GameChat», Nintendo's new online chat app - including video and audio calls.

«Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker» (2018)

The game originally appeared on the Wii U and was ported to the Switch a few years after its release. In the role of the cute Captain Toad, you go on a treasure hunt and solve tricky puzzles in compact levels. The free update also includes these features:

Better image quality, higher resolution

HDR support

«GameShare» support: You can play through the entire game with a friend in co-op mode, even if he or she does not own the game. Here too, «GameShare» is supported both locally and online via «GameChat».

«New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe» (2019)

A classic 2D Mario platformer. The new edition of the Wii U game receives probably the leanest update on the list:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

«Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics» (2020)

A collection of classic board and card games from around the world. However, the free update on the Switch 2 is not compatible with all 51 games in the collection:

«GameShare» support: Up to four players can play 34 of the 51 classics against each other - only one of them needs to own the game. Here too, «GameShare» is supported both locally and online via «GameChat».

«Game Builder Garage» (2021)

With this programming game, even complete beginners and younger Nintendo fans can programme their own mini-games. On the Switch 2, the app will be even easier to use thanks to these features:

Better image quality, higher resolution

Mouse control: The mouse functionality of the new Joy-Con 2 controllers is supported. This should make navigating in the visual programming language a lot easier.

«Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain» (2021)

In this mini-game collection, you compete against friends in numerous brain teasers and tricky puzzles. The Switch 2 version makes it even easier to find opponents:

«GameShare» support: Up to four players can play against each other in «party mode» - only one of them needs to own the game. Here too, «GameShare» is supported both locally and online via «GameChat».

«Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury» (2021)

In this game double pack, you can expect a new edition of the Wii U platformer «Super Mario 3D World» as well as a completely new Mario game with a mini-open world: «Bowser's Fury». Both games will receive an extensive upgrade package on the Switch 2:

Better image quality, higher resolution («Super Mario 3D World» and «Boswer's Fury»)

Smoother frame rate («Super Mario 3D World» and «Boswer's Fury»)

HDR support (only «Boswer's Fury»)

«GameShare» support: Up to four players can play «Super Mario 3D World» with just one copy of the game, in «Bowser's Fury» two players are possible. Here too, «GameShare» is supported both locally and online via «GameChat».

«Pokémon Crimson & Purple» (2022)

The first open-world«Pokémon» games on the Switch are technically mixed. Constant frame rate drops, miserable image quality and distracting pop-in effects have spoiled the joy of the colourful adventure for many fans. The games should run better on the Switch 2:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

Higher visibility (Pokémon and other characters are visible earlier in the distance)

Smoother frame rate

«The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening» (2019)

A remake of the «Zelda» classic for the Game Boy. The cuddly 2D retro adventure impresses with its enchanting visuals, which are occasionally marred by annoying stutters. These are apparently not fixed with the Switch 2 version - but there are these upgrades:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

HDR support

«The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom» (2024)

The first «The Legend of Zelda» adventure in which you play the princess and not Link. The cute 2D spin-off impresses with clever gameplay ideas. Technically, the game suffers from the same limitations as «The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening» - it also gets the identical upgrades on the Switch 2:

Better image quality, higher resolution

HDR support

Costly «Switch 2 Edition» upgrades

In addition to the newly announced free updates for Switch 1 games, Nintendo has already unveiled some titles that will receive paid «Switch 2 Editions» upgrades.

«The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

We named the open-world«Zelda» the best Switch game of all time /page/the-50-best-exclusive-games-for-nintendo-switch-37771. On the Switch 2, the modern classic will also impress visually thanks to technical upgrades. If you have subscribed to «Nintendo Switch Online», you will receive the Switch 2 improvements for free. The Switch 2 edition will be released on 5 June, just in time for the launch of the Switch 2.

Better picture quality, higher resolution

Smoother frame rate

Faster loading times

HDR support

«Zelda Notes»: The Switch 2 edition of «Breath of the Wild» supports a new function in the Switch app for smartphones. With «Zelda Notes» you can navigate through Hyrule with a «GPS» system, edit screenshots or track your game data (enemies killed, distance travelled, etc.), among other things.

«The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

The successor to «Breath of the Wild» will also receive the same updates - and an exclusive feature in the «Zelda Notes» app. The Switch 2 edition will also be released on 5 June - if you have subscribed to «Nintendo Switch Online», you will receive the improvements for free.

Better image quality, higher resolution

Smoother frame rate

Faster loading times

HDR support

«Zelda Notes»: In addition to the functions already mentioned above, there is an exclusive feature in the app for «Tears of the Kingdom». Using QR codes, you can share your self-made machines with other players - and you can scan QR codes from other players to import their hell machines into your game.

«Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV»

The chaotic party game not only gets technical upgrades on the Switch 2, but also numerous content upgrades. The Switch 2 edition of «Mario Party Jamboree» will also be released on 5 June.

Better picture quality, higher resolution (1440p in TV mode, 1080p in handheld mode)

Smoother frame rate, even with multiple players

New game modes and mini-games with support for mouse control and for the separately available Nintendo Switch 2 camera

Player avatars: If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 camera, the faces of your fellow players will be displayed during mini-games

«GameShare» support: Up to four players can play together - only one of them needs to own the game. However, this only works locally and not online

«Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World»

Kirby's first big 3D adventure is one of the best Switch platformers. If you missed this cute masterpiece, the Switch 2 version is the perfect opportunity to catch up. The following upgrades will be included when the update is released on 28 August:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

Smoother frame rate

New story content: In «Star-Crossed World» you go on new adventures with the insatiable ball. In these, the levels from the original game are drastically changed by a blue comet shower. Some of the post-apocalyptic scenarios are almost unrecognisable.

«Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

The next «Legends» spin-off will be released simultaneously for Switch 1 and Switch 2 in 2025. Unlike other paid Switch 2 editions, however, there are no content upgrades here, only technical upgrades:

Better picture quality, higher resolution

Smoother frame rate

«Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

The latest adventure of the intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran will also be released simultaneously for the Switch 1 and Switch 2. On Nintendo's next-gen console, the game will look nicer and offer revised controls:

Higher resolution and higher frame rates: The game supports two display modes. Firstly, the «Quality Mode», which runs in 4K resolution (TV) or 1080p (handheld) at 60 frames per second. Secondly, the «Performance Mode», which runs in 1080p (TV) or 720p (handheld) and 120 frames per second.

Higher resolution textures

Faster loading times

HDR support

Mouse control: The mouse functionality of the new Joy-Con 2 controllers is supported - almost as if you were playing a shooter on a PC. With the left Joy Con, you use the analogue stick to direct the bounty hunter Samus Aran. And with the right Joy Con, you glide across a flat surface like a mouse to change her line of vision.

How satisfied are you with the upgrades shown so far? Which Switch 1 games would you like to see in an improved version for the Switch 2?

Header image: Nintendo

