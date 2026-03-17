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Nintendo Switch 2 update: How to make your old games run better

With the new system update, Nintendo is giving the Switch 2 a much-anticipated feature. Switch 1 games now run significantly better in handheld mode.

The Switch 2 is worlds stronger than the Switch 1 and Nintendo is showing just how much stronger with a new feature coming via a system update.

Normally, games run in handheld mode with graphical losses, a lower resolution or poorer performance. Logical - if the console is not in the dock and connected to the power supply, it will not run at full throttle.

With the «handheld mode boost», Nintendo is removing this limitation for Switch 1 games. They now run at TV mode level in handheld mode. The console treats the titles practically as if they were connected to the TV dock - including full graphics quality and performance. Current Switch 2 games and Switch 1 games with Switch 2 upgrades remain unaffected and continue to run with the handbrake on in handheld mode.

Nintendo warns of the following restrictions when activating the new feature:

The Handheld Mode Boost may result in increased power consumption and reduced battery life.

The actual impact of the feature may vary depending on the software being played. Nintendo does not reveal which games are not or only partially supported.

The console thinks it is in the TV dock - this can have an impact on in-game instructions or other functions for some titles.

The touchscreen function is disabled in this mode - logically, you can't use the touchscreen in the dock either.

The connected Joy-Con 2 controllers are read by the console as Pro controllers

Before you can use other controllers, you must first remove the Joy-Con 2 controllers from the console.

Sharp as a tack.

I have tested the new feature on «Super Smash Bros.» and «Metroid Prime Remastered» and I am thrilled. The fighting game in particular shines in a completely new splendour. The full resolution of the 1080p screen is utilised and I can see more details on the relatively small game characters. Great!

The YouTube channel GVG demonstrates the differences in some big titles in video form:

A well-hidden feature

Many fans have been wishing for a function like this since the launch of the Switch 2. Strangely, Nintendo released the system update without much notice. Even stranger is how well hidden the feature is in the system settings.

How to activate the handheld mode boost:

Run the system update: Go to the settings, scroll all the way down to «Console» and press A. Press «System update». Your Switch 2 will now perform the update and restart. With version 22.0.0 you get the feature.

Go to the settings, scroll all the way down to «Console» and press A. Press «System update». Your Switch 2 will now perform the update and restart. With version 22.0.0 you get the feature. Activate the mode: Then go back to the settings. Scroll down again to «Console» and press A. Now scroll down in the submenu to «Nintendo Switch software version» and press A. Now you can switch on the handheld mode boost. As soon as you start a Switch 1 game, the mode will be activated automatically.

Header image: Nintendo

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