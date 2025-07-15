News + Trends 6 2

No more "I'm 18": EU wants to enforce porn blocking via eID

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 15.7.2025

The EU is launching a pilot project for anonymous online proof of age - without data storage. The aim is to better protect children from content that is harmful to minors, such as pornography, while at the same time safeguarding data protection.

The European Union is taking a new step in the digital protection of minors: it is now providing a technical solution for age verification that enables portals to anonymously check the age of users. This is done without storing any personal data. The verification is intended to prevent children and young people in the EU from accessing content that is not age-appropriate - such as pornography.

The digital age check will initially be tested in five countries: Denmark, France, Spain, Greece and Italy.

The pilot phase is intended to optimise the technology and ensure that it works reliably. According to Digital Security Commissioner Henna Virkunnen, this measure is necessary. The EU Commission has found that relevant portals are not sufficiently complying with the requirements of the Digital Services Act (DSA). This has already led to an investigation into these portals in spring

How the EU is proceeding

During the test phase, the EU wants to find further possible applications on an ongoing basis. For the test run, the EU Commission has therefore also invited online platforms with adult content to become employees. Age verification is also to be integrated into the digital EU ID card (eID). This is to be available in all EU member states from the end of 2026. Nevertheless, age verification should also function as a stand-alone app if possible.

Henna Virkunnen fights for youth and data protection online.

Source: martenscentre.eu

In France, reliable age verification has been mandatory since 7 June - a simple click on «Yes, I'm 18» is no longer enough. While most portals have implemented this requirement, Pornhub has resisted. The site was temporarily unavailable from France. In the end, however, the operators gave in.

How does the whole thing work technically?

The new technology uses what is known as a zero-knowledge protocol, which enables platforms to confirm a user's age without drawing any conclusions about their identity. In concrete terms, this means that neither name nor date of birth or other information can be stored or passed on. A procedure that is intended to protect user privacy. Information about age is to be provided, for example, via the electronic ID card in question or via banking apps - after which the connection is immediately terminated. This should also prevent portals from being able to create behavioural profiles on their website.

What's next?

After the initial test phase, the pilot project will be trialled in other member states. The underlying concept will be published as open source so that private companies could also offer possible solutions. States will also be able to integrate the technology into their own digital wallets. However, this may take some time.

Header image: Shutterstock

