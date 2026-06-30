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No more numbers: WhatsApp is introducing usernames

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 30.6.2026

WhatsApp is introducing usernames: in future, you’ll be able to chat without revealing your mobile number. The roll-out is underway – though the function isn’t available everywhere yet.

WhatsApp is introducing a major change: in future, anyone who wants to message you will no longer need to know your mobile number. The messaging app is introducing unique usernames. You’ll be able to use these to add contacts without having to reveal your number. The reservation process began yesterday, Monday. WhatsApp will gradually roll out the function over the course of the year.

Why is WhatsApp doing this?

Until now, every contact has had access to your mobile number – even if they’re only in a group chat with you. WhatsApp calls this move the company’s next major privacy upgrade «». Your number is linked to too many sensitive aspects of your life for you to want to share it with anyone without being asked.

The function is available in the profile menu.

Source: WhatsApp

Once the function is enabled, only your username will be displayed – except for contacts who saved your number before the function was introduced. However, you’ll still need a mobile number to sign in to WhatsApp.

How does it work?

You set your display name in the settings. On Android and iOS, you’ll find this function in your profile. However, the function isn’t available everywhere yet. You can change or delete the name at any time later on. There are a few guidelines for your display name.

It must not be shorter than three characters or longer than 30. It must contain at least one letter, and certain special characters are not permitted. There are also some restrictions on the name itself, such as hate speech, obscenities, protected brand names and the like. There is no user search function. If you want to message someone, you must know their exact username. This is intended to curb spam and unwanted messages.

If you want to be absolutely sure, you can also activate the optional ‘ «’ username key». Once this key is set, the username alone is no longer sufficient. Strangers will also need the correct code to send you even a single message.

You should hurry when registering, though: as every username must be unique, it will only be assigned once.

Header image: Shutterstock

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