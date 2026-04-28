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Kevin Hofer
News + Trends
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Noctua publishes CAD files of its fans - with a twist

Kevin Hofer
28.4.2026
Translation: machine translated

Noctua makes CAD (Computer-Aided Design) models of its most popular fans available to download free of charge. However, anyone hoping to simply reprint an NF-A12x25 will be disappointed.

Noctua has opened a free download area for 3D CAD files of its fans on its website. Included are models of some of the Austrian manufacturer's most popular products, including the NF-A12x25 G2. The files accurately reproduce the mounting points and external dimensions of the fans - a long-awaited gift for enthusiasts who previously had to struggle with inaccurate third-party models.

But anyone who thinks they can simply reprint a Noctua fan and save money is wrong. The company has deliberately modified the internal structures - in particular the geometry of the fan blades - slightly. A 3D-printed fan will therefore not deliver the same performance as the original. Noctua emphasises that the files are primarily intended for engineers, case and fan designers who want to develop products based on Noctua fans without having to take measurements themselves.

The files are still useful for the rest of the maker community: You can replace individual parts of an existing fan, design customised brackets and adapters or use the models as a basis for your own case designs. Noctua allows any non-commercial use - you are not allowed to sell or produce the replicated parts on a large scale.

Fittingly, Prusa had already announced an official Noctua filament in the characteristic beige-brown colour last December. This means that anyone printing Noctua-compatible parts can now match the colour of the original perfectly.

For Noctua itself, the release is a calculated move: open enough to offer real added value to the maker community, but reserved enough to protect the secrets of efficiency from imitators.

Header image: Kevin Hofer

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Kevin Hofer
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kevin.hofer@digitecgalaxus.ch

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