Now available: Snowboards from Doubledeck

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 17.11.2025

What a snowboard can do is often only decided in detail. This is exactly where Doubledeck comes in with an unusual approach.

Snowboards often only differ in nuances. Doubledeck takes a different approach to many classic snowboard manufacturers. The brand combines two decks into one system that is designed to stabilise power transmission and reduce canting. The aim is clear: more control, more precise edge control and a more direct riding experience.

Within this construction, Doubledeck differentiates between three models that are clearly separated according to construction, intended use and target group: Carving D, Turning D and Rocking D. This means that the series not only covers the usual categories from beginner to top model, but also three specific riding styles, each with their own characteristics.

Lengths and colours

All three boards are available in several sizes and colours. The Carving D comes in lengths from 145 to 159 centimetres and in the colours black or white. The Turning D covers a wide range of sizes from 143 to 158 centimetres and comes in red, pink and green. The Rocking D is available in 149 to 158 centimetres and comes in green, orange and red.

Carving D

The Carving D stands for precise, sporty skiing on the piste. The board has a pronounced camber profile and a stiffer flex, which supports direct power transmission. The construction utilises the double deck system particularly consistently, as the higher edge pressure benefits from the additional deck structure. The «Superslide Rail» system is designed to further increase stability at high speeds.

In practice, according to the manufacturer, the Carving D appeals to advanced riders who make fast, controlled turns and need a reliable edge. The rebound is powerful, which means you have to ride the board actively. It is less suitable for freestyle or playful turns, as the weight and stance height offer less freedom of movement.

Turning D

The Turning D is the most beginner-friendly and versatile model in the range and epitomises the all-round approach within the series. It combines rocker and camber elements to create a hybrid profile and has a softer flex. This should make it easier to turn and provide a forgiving ride. The double deck construction remains recognisable, but appears more restrained here because the board is more flexible overall.

It is aimed at beginners and all-mountain riders who are looking for a versatile board that remains stable on the piste but also works in easier terrain. Advanced skiers benefit from the controlled, predictable response, especially in changing snow conditions. According to the manufacturer, the Turning D is noticeably more accessible than the Carving D.

Rocking D

The Rocking D takes the series in a different direction. It relies on a triple camber profile and more flex, which should lead to greater flotation in deep snow and greater manoeuvrability in the park. The double deck construction works primarily to stabilise the board when it is loaded or twisted, for example during landings or presses.

The board is designed for riders who are active and dynamic, play in powder or ride in the park more often. The construction requires a certain level of skill, as the board responds more directly and demands active riding in tight situations. It is therefore less suitable for beginners, but offers experienced freestylers and freeriders plenty of room to manoeuvre.

A detailed product test will follow in December by my colleague Olla. He has a Carving D and a Turning D available for practical use. Follow him if you don't want to miss his review

Header image: Doubledeck Snowboards

