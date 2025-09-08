Your data. Your choice.

Now you can make music with mushrooms and plants

David Lee
8.9.2025
Translation: machine translated

The Pocket Scion is a small device that records electrical signals from living organisms and transforms them into synthesiser sounds. It is available now.

Plants and fungi generate electrical signals. Researchers are still debating why they do this and whether it is even a form of communication. What is clear, however, is that the electrical signals show patterns that make them interesting. Not only for research, but also for sound production.

Tarun Nayar aka Modern Biology creates music from plants and fungi. In 2021, he scored viral hits with synthesiser sounds and has already released several albums. Now, in collaboration with Instruo, he is launching the Pocket Scion - a small, portable device that can record the electrical signals of plants.

The Pocket Scion has four built-in instruments with which it generates sounds from the signals. The signals can also be forwarded as MIDI data to an external synthesiser. The device comes with software for Mac, Windows and Linux that allows you to create your own synth patches and send data via Open Sound Control (OSC). This longer video explains the Pocket Scion and the associated app in detail.

The Pocket Scion costs around 145 francs or euros and is currently available for delivery within a few days. To order, go directly to the manufacturer's website.

Header image: Instruo

David Lee
Senior Editor
My interest in IT and writing landed me in tech journalism early on (2000). I want to know how we can use technology without being used. Outside of the office, I’m a keen musician who makes up for lacking talent with excessive enthusiasm.

