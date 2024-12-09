Oakley wants to rethink ski goggles with the "Flow Scape"

Better fit and more performance - but above all a significantly larger field of vision. Oakley presents its latest ski goggles, the "Flow Scape".

With the "Flow Scape", Oakley has rethought ski goggles, explains Stefan Lindner, Field Brand Manager, during my visit to their stand at the sports trade fair ISPO in Munich. "We call the project "Field of Vision - Redefined". This means that we expect a goggle to fit as perfectly as possible and that we don't see any edges when riding."

Stefan Lindner from Oakley with the new

Comfortable to wear and a brutally wide field of vision

Compared to the classic "Line Miner L", the "Flow Scape" has a 60 per cent larger field of vision, Lindner continues. This is in the lower, what he calls the comfort zone, as well as in the peripheral zone on the sides and the upper performance zone. "Do you want to put the glasses on right away? Then you'll notice the difference." I do.

The "Flow Scape" test goggles have a cover on the left and right that simulates the field of vision of the "Line Miner". Now I move the arms downwards or to the side so that I can just about see them. Then Stefan Lindner removes the cover from the left eye. The result is impressive: the view with the new glasses is massively better both downwards and to the side, the field of vision on the left is significantly larger than on the right.

On the left, the Oakley

Thanks to a conical lens design and the new VR foam, Oakley brings the ski goggles closer to the face. "We can give you the feeling of being immersed in the ski goggles in a completely new way," says Stefan Lindner. The foam is made from a soft yet hard-wearing fleece material that adapts to different face shapes. This new development in the foam sector ensures a natural, pressure-free and comfortable fit.

Award-winning technology

The modern ski goggles also impressed the ISPO jury with their eye-catching design, comfortable and secure fit, generous and clear field of vision and the recycled materials used. The jury writes: "Beautiful and innovative design in terms of fit and vision: the shape of the lenses offers sharp vision and excellent peripheral perception, even in the nose area. The new padding foam feels soft, comfortable and durable."

The ISPO award-winning Oakley

The goggle will be available from October 2025 at a price of 375 US dollars. Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will test the technology and report on it.