Öko Test: These hand creams are safe

The magazine Öko Test has analysed the health safety of hand creams. The positive news: 41 out of 50 products tested achieved a "very good" or "good" rating.

In winter, many people suffer from dry or cracked hands. A hand cream restores moisture to the skin. If the skin is irritated, it should not also come into contact with substances that are harmful to health. The Öko Test magazine has tested whether and how many of these substances are in hand creams.

Result: Even inexpensive creams are good for the skin

The cheapest recommended cream tested costs 51 cents for 75 millilitres. The most expensive cream costs 18 euros for the same amount. You will find "very good" and "good products" in our range.

A "very good" was awarded:

Hand cream Avène Cold Cream 50 ml 6 Hand cream EUR 6,90 EUR 69,– / 1l Kamill CLASSIC Hand Cream 100 ml 100 ml 5

These hand creams were rated "good":

Eko Test did not test the effectiveness or benefits of the creams. The laboratories commissioned by the magazine analysed the products for harmful ingredients such as formaldehyde and its releasers, polycyclic and nitro musk compounds and cashmeran. If these declarable substances were found in the analysis, they were compared with the information on the ingredients. In addition, the manufacturers were asked whether substances of animal origin were present in the cream if the product was not declared as vegan.

Five hand creams were analysed.

Five hand creams failed

The testers gave two products an "unsatisfactory" rating. In the "Intensive

Care Hand Cream Olive Oil" from Florena, the laboratory found a concentration of propylparaben that exceeded the limit specified in the EU Cosmetics Regulation. The preservative is suspected of acting like hormones on the human body. In animal tests, this also includes properties that impair fertility.

The "Working Hands Hand Cream" from O'Keeffe's was already criticised in the last comparative test in 2021. Formaldehyde and its releasers were found in it. Even small amounts of formaldehyde can irritate mucous membranes and trigger allergies. Due to the findings, this cream also received an "unsatisfactory" rating. However, when asked, the manufacturer stated that it had since changed the formula.

Three creams were only slightly better and received an overall rating of "unsatisfactory".

Dove Body Love Intensive Care Hand Cream

Herbacin Chamomile Hand Cream

Mixa Shea ultra soft hand & nail cream

Controversial substances such as mineral oil, paraffins or fragrances such as citronellol, eugenol, geraniol and artificial musk fragrance were primarily found here.

The details of the test can be found at Eko Test as an e-paper.