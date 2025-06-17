News + Trends 11 2

OM-System OM-5 Mark II: small update for the small travel camera

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 17.6.2025

When the manufacturer emphasises the USB-C port in a new camera, it quickly becomes clear that the OM-5 Mark II only improves on small things compared to its predecessor.

The OM-5 is a compact mid-range camera with a micro four-thirds sensor (MFT) from OM-Systems. Now it is getting an update. It is small, but at least brings some things up to the latest state of the art. And the price remains the same: the OM-System OM-5 Mark II costs 1149 francs or 1299 euros. It will be available from July.

Widespread stagnation in the hardware

Much remains unchanged from the predecessor model: the backside-illuminated (BSI) sensor with 20 megapixels is already many years old. Its image quality is okay, even if it lags somewhat behind APS-C sensors. In more expensive models, OM-System uses stacked sensors that enable faster autofocus. For example in the new OM-3.

The body of the OM-5 Mark II also looks practically the same as that of its predecessor. At least the grip has grown a little and should therefore offer more support. On the software side, a new menu is used - a welcome upgrade to the old structure, which felt like a labyrinth. And the camera is now available in a new colour called «Sand Beige» alongside black and silver.

Also welcome is the switch from micro USB to USB-C for the charging port. Unfortunately, OM-System is sticking with the single SD card slot. This also applies to the displays: the viewfinder still only has a resolution of 2.36 million pixels, while the LCD has 1.03 million pixels. Both are not unusual for this price range, but still a disappointment.

Weather resistance has always been a strength of OM System cameras.

Like the Mark I, the OM-5 Mark II is dust and splash-proof. Unlike the competition, OM-System goes the extra mile for an official IP53 rating. This ensures carefree photography in bad weather. Another well-known unique selling point are the «Computational Photography» features directly in the camera: multi-shot images for higher resolution or more dynamic range, a live ND filter and focus stacking.

Slightly improved autofocus

In terms of autofocus, the OM-System has improved face and eye detection. But the OM-5 Mark II still lags behind the competition. It still has no AI-supported object recognition and you will also search in vain for programmes for birds, trains or planes. Furthermore, the autofocus coverage does not extend to the edge of the sensor. All of this has long been standard with Sony, Fujifilm and co. even in this price range.

If video recording is important to you, you should also look elsewhere. The OM-5 Mark II adds two Cinema colour profiles - but like its predecessor, it can only record in 8-bit. What a pity. Because the image stabilisation of the OM system (6.5 stops in the body, 7.5 stops together with a stabilised lens) allows for steady handheld shots.

