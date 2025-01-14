Overclocking world record beaten by 4 MHz

9121.61 MHz is the new world record for extreme overclocking of CPUs. The value was achieved by the Chinese overclocker ""wytiwx"" with an Intel i9-14900KF.

Overclocker Elmor has held the world record for almost ten months. Now "wytiwx" has surpassed it by around 4 MHz, 3.86 to be exact. At 9121.61 MHz, it is only the fourth entry above 9 GHz in the Hwbot database.

The testbench from "wytiwx" was equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU for the record. All e-cores and hyperthreading were deactivated. An Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex was used as the mainboard. Interestingly, the overclocker chose an outdated operating system with Windows 7.

The core voltage was 1.387 volts. To deal with the resulting high CPU temperatures, the overclocker probably used liquid nitrogen or helium for cooling.

Since the record was only broken by a few MHz, the old record holder Elmor is likely to get back to work soon. Unlike "wytiwx", he set his old record with a Core i9-14900KS. This is a particularly good example of an i9-14900K that can be clocked higher. Chip binning is the name of the process in which CPUs are sorted according to quality.

Although Intel's high-end CPUs of the 13th and 14th generation are primarily known for their high failure rate , they are well suited for overclocking. For example, the record of the AMD FX-8370, which lasted nine years, was beaten in 2023 with the i9-13900K.

Of course, these high clock frequencies say nothing about the actual performance of the processors. After all, the values are achieved in synthetic benchmarks with special cooling. Nevertheless, the records provide chip manufacturers with important values that they can use to optimise future processors.