Pay or consent: These are Meta's plans with WhatsApp

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 2.2.2026

WhatsApp is planning adverts in the "News" section and is testing an optional plan for ad-free use. Chats and calls will remain free and ad-free.

The messenger of the Meta Group is apparently looking for additional sources of income. According to the fact-checking portal Mimikama.at, it will rely on a mixture of advertising and a voluntary payment model. However, not all areas are affected.

Core functions remain free and ad-free

In future, adverts will appear in the «News» area. This is where you can currently see the status messages of your contacts or your subscribed WhatsApp channels. WhatsApp wants to place adverts between this content. However, WhatsApp emphasises that the central functions will remain free. You can still have individual and group chats, make calls, start video calls and send photos, videos and documents. The end-to-end encryption of your private communications will also remain in place. According to Meta, advertising does not access chat content or calls.

Meta does meta things: Pay or agree

Parallel to advertising, WhatsApp is testing a paid subscription. This should allow you to use the updates section ad-free. Hints of this have already appeared in test versions of the app, as WABetaInfo reports. The monthly price is currently around four francs or euros, but there is no official confirmation yet. Payment is to be made via the Apple and Google app stores, including cancellation via the same platforms.

Pay-or-consent model in trial.

Source: WABetaInfo

Why WhatsApp is changing course

The move towards advertising and plans is also linked to legal requirements from the European Union. Regulations such as the Digital Markets Act oblige large platforms to offer a choice between ad-financed suppliers and paid alternatives. A similar model already exists on Facebook and Instagram. It remains to be seen when advertising and plan options will be launched in Switzerland.

