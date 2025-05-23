News + Trends 6 2

PencilVac: the thinnest and lightest Dyson hoover ever

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 23.5.2025

The new Dyson PencilVac is only 38 millimetres thick and weighs 1.8 kilograms. This also has disadvantages. You vacuum for less time and with less power.

A little more suction power, a new sensor, an additional feature that wasn't necessary - hardly anything has changed with cordless vacuum cleaners in recent years. Manufacturers have optimised the devices - but not much more.

Now Dyson is venturing a completely new concept. The PencilVac is as thin and light as possible and makes compromises in other areas.

Small motor, low weight

Has the English manufacturer forgotten the hand part? At first glance, the PencilVac looks like a floor nozzle with an attached tube. This round piece of metal with a diameter of just 3.8 centimetres contains all the technology: the battery at the top, the suction motor in the middle and then the dirt container. Together with the nozzle, the appliance weighs just 1.8 kilograms. By comparison, the classic Dyson V15 weighs well over three kilograms.

With a second attachment, you can vacuum well in gaps.

Source: Dyson

Dyson is incorporating various new developments, for example the smallest and fastest motor for a hoover to date. It rotates 140,000 times per minute. With the V15 it was 125,000 times.

A new development is the floor nozzle with four so-called «Fluffycones». These fluffy brushes become thinner towards the sides, which is intended to prevent long hair from becoming tangled. The brush cones protrude slightly over the side to make it easier to clean the edges. The nozzle is 9.4 centimetres high and has a green laser light on both sides so you can see where it is dirty.

The floor nozzle with the green laser in both directions.

Source: Dyson

The PencilVac compresses dirt and dust as soon as it is sucked in, making optimum use of the limited space in the small dirt container. A new filter system ensures that particles and air are cleanly separated and nothing gets clogged. According to the manufacturer, the PencilVac filters out 99.99 per cent of all particles down to a size of 0.3 micrometres.

There is very little space in the tube, so the dust is compressed.

Source: Dyson

These are the disadvantages of the concept

Lightweight and compact - this design also has disadvantages. The PencilVac cannot be converted into a handheld hoover. And it is also primarily intended for hard floors and not for carpets.

The biggest limitation is the battery life. 30 minutes in eco mode. Experience shows that it's more likely to be half that for normal vacuuming. At least you can replace the battery to extend the runtime. This also charges separately in the magnetic base station.

The battery probably only lasts 15 to 30 minutes, but it can be replaced.

Source: Dyson

You also have to compromise on the suction power. This is specified as 55 air watts. A normal cordless vacuum cleaner like the V15 delivers 230 air watts.

This makes the PencilVac ideal for anyone who doesn't need to clean large areas and doesn't want a large and heavy appliance. You have plenty of time to decide whether the new Dyson is right for you. Although sales will start this year in Japan, the slim vacuum cleaner will not be launched on the European market until 2026. The price is not yet known.

Header image: Dyson

