Philips launches original spare parts for razors from the 3D printer

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 13.5.2025

Philips provides 3D templates for spare parts free of charge. This makes self-repair easier - and fewer appliances end up as electronic waste. Read the most important facts here.

How annoying it is when you can no longer find the attachment for your Philips shaver or it breaks after the warranty has expired. Obtaining a replacement is tedious and expensive - some accessories are no longer available.

3D printing is an ideal solution. Simple plastic parts can be produced with ease. No wonder there are countless templates for spare parts on websites such as Printables.com - for Philips products as well as for other manufacturers.

The parts from the 3D printer should fit exactly on the razors.

Source: Philips

Surprisingly, there are big differences in the quality of the self-printed parts. Not every one fits as well as the original. The Dutch manufacturer has also realised this and has launched «Philips Fixables», its own offer for 3D templates on the Printables platform. Everyone can now download original 3D models for the printer. So you can print original accessories yourself.

Attachment for the trimmer as the first 3D template

The trimmer attachment for the OneBlade, which you can use to trim hair to a length of one to three millimetres, is the first 3D template. But on the Czech Philips website, it is already clear that further models are to follow. For example, the extendable attachments for the trimmers in the 5000 series or the 9000 series. The programme has not yet been announced in any other market, but the 3D templates are available worldwide

More planned models can already be seen on the Philips Czech Republic website.

Source: Philips

These are not simply consumable parts, but essential accessories. If they can be replaced easily and cheaply, fewer gadgets will end up in electronic waste. Philips scores points for its image.

And: You don't even need a 3D printer yourself. On the one hand, you can have prints made by service providers, while on the other, various do-it-yourself workshops or repair cafés provide 3D printers.

Header image: Philips

