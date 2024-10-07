Philips Sonicare: New sonic toothbrushes with more power and longer battery life

Philips has introduced a new generation of sonic toothbrushes with improved sonic technology and additional functions. The Sonicare Series 5000, 6000 and 7000 models offer more thorough plaque removal and a longer battery life.

Dental hygiene is important. With the introduction of the Series 5000, 6000 and 7000 in the mid-end price range, Philips presents a new generation of sonic toothbrushes. With new technology, new functions and a fresh design, Philips promises even more thorough tooth cleaning. Philips has also extended the battery life from 14 to 21 days.

How the new sound technology works

According to Philips, the new "Next Gen Sonicare Technology" is based on an improved magnet system within the toothbrush that optimises the performance of the sound waves. It is said to continuously control the movements of the motor and precisely deliver the right power to the bristles. According to the manufacturer, this improves plaque removal in hard-to-reach areas. In contrast to previous models, the new magnetic system ensures a consistently high frequency of up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute.

The sonic toothbrushes are primarily intended for people with sensitive gums. According to Philips, the technology automatically adapts to the pressure that the toothbrush exerts on the teeth. Technically, the high-frequency vibrations create tiny bubbles that penetrate deep into the interdental spaces and are designed to remove even stubborn plaque. Despite the high power, the cleaning is extremely gentle on tooth enamel, according to the manufacturer. The sound waves work mechanically without the need for chemical substances.

Sonic or rotary: differences in technology and application

Did you know that the brushing technique for electric toothbrushes differs slightly depending on the model and manufacturer? The two most important technologies are the sonic toothbrush from Philips Sonicare and the rotary toothbrush from Oral-B. I would like to briefly summarise the differences below. If you have any more specific questions, please consult your dentist.

The sonic toothbrush from Philips

The brush head of the sonic toothbrush from Philips Sonicare vibrates at a high frequency. The technology is designed to enable gentle and thorough cleaning of the entire tooth surface. The brushing routine looks like this:

Light attachment: Place the brush head on the gum line and allow it to vibrate gently.

Less movement: You move the brush less than with a manual toothbrush. However, the brushing movements are basically similar.

Gum massage: The vibrations gently massage the gums when brushing.

The rotary toothbrush from Oral-B

With Oral-B's rotary toothbrushes, the brush head rotates and oscillates at the same time. This enables effective plaque removal along the gum line in particular. The brushing technique works as follows:

Tooth by tooth: The toothbrush is moved slowly from tooth to tooth. You stay with each individual tooth for several seconds.

Light pressure: You only apply light pressure. The motor does the main work.

Small circular movements: You guide the brush head in small circular movements along the gum line and over the chewing surfaces.

Oral-B user becomes a Philips Sonicare tester

I used an Oral-B model for years. However, I have now received the Series 7100 double pack from Philips and will be testing this new model. I'm curious to see how the change in technologies affects me and how satisfied I will be with the new technology. The review is scheduled to appear around the beginning of November.