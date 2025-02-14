News + Trends 51 6

Photographer breaks world record for the deepest underwater shoot

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 14.2.2025

Steven Haining took ghostly pictures of model Ciara Antoski at a depth of almost 50 metres. The shoot required a lot of preparation and training.

Photographer Steven Haining and model Ciara Antoski (both from Canada) have set a curious world record: the deepest ever documented underwater shoot with a model. It took place 49.8 metres below the surface. The "Hydro Atlantic" shipwreck from 1987 near Boca Raton in Florida served as the backdrop. The resulting images are eerily beautiful.

Pose, catch your breath, pose: the shoot must have been even more strenuous for model Ciara Antoski than for the rest of the crew.

Source: Steven Haining

This is not the first time that the two artists have collaborated underwater. They already set the record in the same category in 2021, with a shoot at a depth of 9.7 metres. However, the idea was not born from a record hunt, but from a joke about how to organise a "safe" shoot during the coronavirus lockdown. As a result, the two took a liking to the concept and dived deeper and deeper.

According to Haining, the most recent shoot lasted around 52 minutes at a depth of almost 50 metres - 15 minutes of which were spent on the seabed. The world record rules stipulate at least ten minutes. The team behind the idea planned the portraits for over a year. Haining and Antoski trained specifically for this and were accompanied by a safety diver both on the preparatory dives and during the photography.

Taking photos at this depth poses several challenges. For example, Antoski did not dive in a wetsuit as usual, but in a dress. She had to hold her breath while posing and was attended to by a crew member in between. Communication was limited to hand signals. As there is little light at this depth, the model was also illuminated.

A quite a rig that Steven Haining is using to take photos. In addition to an action cam, two underwater flashes (or lamps?) can also be seen providing some light in the depths.

Source: Steven Haining

Header image: Steven Haining

