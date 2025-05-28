News + Trends 31 2

Pico-Mac-Nano presented: Measures only 62 mm and emulates the original Macintosh

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 28.5.2025

Technology enthusiast Nick Gillard has created a true-to-scale miniature replica of the Apple Macintosh from 1984. The Pico-Mac-Nano works with a Raspberry Pi and costs £56.

If you've always wanted an Apple Macintosh from 1984 but don't have the necessary change, you could be happy with the Pico-Mac-Nano. It is only 62 millimetres tall, fully functional and uses a adapted version of the Umac Mac 128K emulator. It runs on a miniaturised Raspberry Pi Pico Zero board from WaveShare, which is housed inside the 3D-printed case.

The white battery power module visible above the Raspberry Pi board is optional.

Source: Nick Gillard / 1-bit rainbow

The TFT display, the back of which can be seen in the picture above, is in portrait format in the housing and has a resolution of 480 × 640 pixels. However, only part of this is used and the original Mac resolution of 512 × 342 pixels is compressed to 480 × 342 pixels. The man behind the open source project describes in his blog how he first had to adapt the screen output on the software side due to insufficient hardware bandwidth to the monitor.

On the back, the Micro-Mac has a microSD slot and a USB-C port. If you don't buy the optional Battery Power Module, you can use it to supply the Mac with power. You will also need a USB-C splitter cable to use the keyboard and mouse.

In the Collectors Edition, you even get the Pico-Mac-Nano in a mini Macintosh box.

Source: Nick Gillard / 1-bit rainbow

If you want to buy a Pico-Mac-Nano, you need patience or a desire to tinker. At the time of publication of this article, 1bitrainbow.com is sold out of all Pico-Mac-Nano - orders have been temporarily halted at «due to high, unexpected demand». Only individual parts are still available.

The comparison to the original.

Source: Nick Gillard / 1-bit rainbow

At least you can enter your e-mail address to be informed when the stock is replenished. Plus shipping costs and taxes, an assembled Pico-Mac-Nano costs £56 in the basic version and £78 as a Collectors Edition - with «Picasso» Macintosh box and USB accessories.

Header image: Nick Gillard / 1-bit rainbow

