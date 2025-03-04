News + Trends 4 0

Playstation Plus: 5 days free subscription after PSN disruption

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 4.3.2025

At the beginning of February, the Playstation Network stopped working for about a day. Sony promised compensation. This is now being implemented step by step. You can find out what you need to know here.

On 8 February 2025, Playstation Network users worldwide experienced an outage that lasted almost an entire day. This incident caused widespread disruption, preventing millions of gamers from accessing online services, playing (multiplayer) games or using cloud storage. In response to the inconvenience, Sony has announced compensation for affected Playstation Plus members.

Sony has promised that all PS Plus subscribers will receive an automatic five-day extension to their subscription. This measure is intended to compensate users for the time lost during the outage. However, it has been a long time coming.

Now it's clear: the extension is currently being applied to users' accounts in stages, which means that some members can already see the extra days, while others still have to wait: Domi , for example.

Where do I check if I have already received my compensation?

To check whether the compensation has already been credited, you can go to your PS account settings under "Users and accounts" > "Account" > "Payment and subscriptions" > "Subscriptions" to check the date of the next payment. If the renewal has already taken place, the date will be postponed by five days. You can also check the renewal via the PlayStation app under "Subscription management".

Reddit user InfiniteTurnover1 has received an information email from Sony regarding compensation following the PSN outage.

Source: InfiniteTurnover1 / Reddit

Some users have confirmed on social media that they have already received the compensation without an explicit notification from Sony. Others are still waiting for the credit note and are concerned about the lack of communication from Sony. However, the company has assured that all affected users will receive the extension in the coming days. Incidentally, the compensation only applies to active subscribers. Anyone who did not have a current PS Plus subscription will go away empty-handed.

What can I do if I don't get anything?

If you do not notice any change after a week, it is advisable to contact customer support to ensure that the compensation is applied correctly.

Why the Playstation Network was unavailable for so long that day is still unclear. Sony merely spoke of unspecified "operational problems".

Header image: Domagoj Belancic / Screenshots

