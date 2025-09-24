News + Trends 16 13

Playstation State of Play in September: Sony has unveiled these new games

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 25.9.2025

Sony shows off new games for the PS5 at a "State of Play" presentation. In addition to the Marvel blockbuster "Wolverine", there are also one or two surprises.

Sony presented a bunch of new games for the PS5 at «State of Play» on Wednesday evening in a half-hour livestream.

I've summarised all the highlights and featured games below

«Marvel's Wolverine» - brutal, bloody, uncompromising

After the teaser announcement in 2023, developer studio Insomniac Games shows gameplay scenes for «Marvel's Wolverine» for the first time.

What stands out in the trailer: The game is brutal and bloody. Wolverine rams his claws uncompromisingly through heads and other body parts. Insomniac Games has moved away from the «well-behaved» production of its «Spider-Man» games and is clearly orientated towards the sometimes very explicit comic book. The studio has paid particular attention to the «blood technology» so that the blood splatters look as «beautiful» as possible.

Logan is played by Liam McIntyre («Spartacus: Gods of the Arena», «Gears of War 4»). The team reveals more information in a behind-the-scenes video. There will be another presentation in spring 2026.

Date: End of 2026

Released for: PS5

«Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024» - flying with VR support

It was rumoured for a long time that Microsoft would also be bringing its flight simulator to the PS5. Now it's official. Especially cool: The game supports Playstation VR2 - but not yet at launch.

Date: 8 December 2025

Released for: PS5, already available for Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Battlefield 6» - simply bombastic

EA's shooter spectacle is back with a new, bombastic trailer for the single-player campaign. It won't be long before you can throw yourself into the wild battlefield.

Date: 10 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Philipp's preview of the shooter highlight can be found here:

Background information "Battlefield 6" played: Brought back to life by Philipp Rüegg

«Saros» - hard-hitting roguelike action

«Every time the sun dies, time stretches and tears» - this is how the ominous trailer for «Saros» begins. The title is the new project from Housemarque, who have already delivered a hard-hitting PS5 hit with «Returnal».

The gameplay on show looks as expected - and I mean that in a positive way. Hundreds of flying projectiles, explosions and mayhem. If you die, you start the run all over again. I can hardly wait to throw my controller against the wall in rage.

Date: 20 March 2026

Released for: PS5

«Chronoscript: The Endless End» - a game like a picture book

Imagine being trapped in an endless manuscript as a 2D drawing and having to escape the cursed pages of the book. That premise awaits you here, wrapped up in a gorgeous visual presentation. Looks very, very cool!

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, PC

«Let it Die: Inferno» - burn in hell

A sequel to an obscure free-to-play title from «No More Heroes» studio Grasshopper Manufacture. You explore the surprisingly colourful depths of hell and try to get as far as possible and get out alive. You can expect lots of melee action with roguelike elements and a PvPvE system.

Date: 3 December

Released for: PS5

«Deus Ex Remastered» - doesn't even look that good

The RPG classic gets a remaster with revised graphics and controls - on the PS5 also with additional haptic feedback. Unfortunately, the whole thing looks pretty... modest. A comment under the YouTube video puts it aptly: «upgraded visuals from 2000 to 2005».

Date: 5 February 2026

Released for: PS5, PC

«Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered» - oldschool Hack'n'Slash

After the extremely successful reboot of the Musou series with «Dynasty Warriors: Origins», Koei Tecmo is returning to its roots. The third instalment in the series - originally released in 2001 for the PS2 - is being re-released with completely revamped graphics.

Date: 19 March 2026

Released for: PS5

«Gran Turismo 7: Spec III Update» - the game's biggest update to date

Sony's racing game simulation will receive its biggest content update to date in December. It includes two new race tracks, eight new vehicles and more.

Date: December

Released for: PS5, PS4

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights, trailers for previously presented games, smaller titles or ports of previously released titles were also shown. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview:

New hardware is also available

Sony uses the «State of Play» to also present new hardware

The «Pulse Elevate» wireless speakers are designed for a desktop gaming setup. They support 3D audio with PS5 and offer AI-based noise detection to continuously optimise the sound. They can be connected to PS5, PC and Mac via dongle. You can also connect the speakers to the Playstation Portal via «Playstation Link and use them on the go on battery power.

The two speakers can be tilted backwards if required to enable an optimum angle. They will be available in black and white - sometime in 2026.

To mark the twentieth anniversary of the «God of War» series, there is also a stylish new colour combination for the Dualsense controller:

