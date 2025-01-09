Poco X7 and X7 Pro: two new mid-range smartphones

Xiaomi has unveiled two new smartphones from its affordable Poco brand. With the Poco X7 and X7 Pro, you mainly do without a telephoto camera and hardly anything else.

There are enough differences between the two smartphones to justify their price categorisation as an affordable and average mid-range model. Above all, the Poco X7 Pro has a better processor, a brighter display and a larger battery to offer.

X7 Pro with more power, brighter display and larger battery

Both new Poco smartphones have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz. While the X7 Pro achieves a typical brightness of 700 nits, up to 1400 nits in high brightness mode and up to 3200 nits at peak HDR video, the values for the X7 are each 200 nits darker.

The Poco X7 Pro with a two-part back.

Source: Poco

There is another difference in the protective glass. The Poco X7 Pro features Gorilla Glass 7i, which was introduced in summer 2024 primarily for low-cost smartphones. It is said to be more scratch-resistant than the X7's Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which in turn is more break-resistant in the event of a drop. Both smartphones are IP68 waterproof, meaning they have survived 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of fresh water.

The camera features of the two smartphones are almost identical. Both have a 50-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX882 sensor and an f/1.5 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2) and a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The cheaper Poco X7 also has a 2-megapixel macro camera. However, experience has shown that such cameras do not deliver good images.

The edges of the back of the Poco X7 are emphasised.

Source: Poco

The differences in performance are even greater. The Poco X7 Pro is equipped with the Dimensity 8400-Ultra from Mediatek. The X7 has to make do with the Dimensity 7300-Ultra. But even this has proven in the CMF Phone 1, for example, that it has enough computing power for everyday use. Both support 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Poco X7 Pro has the larger 6000 mAh battery, which charges at up to 90 watts. With Xiaomi's Hypercharge fast-charging technology, it should be fully charged in 42 minutes and then last for 14.5 hours of continuous use. The manufacturer does not specify a runtime for the Poco X7, but it is likely to be shorter with a 5110 mAh battery - and charging also takes longer at up to 45 watts.

The Iron Man Edition of the Poco X7 Pro is technically identical to the conventional model and only stands out due to its design.

The Iron Man Edition is particularly attractive with its visual customisations.

Source: Poco

Both smartphones come with HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. The manufacturer is reluctant to provide information on updates, but will supply the devices with security updates for at least four years.

Xiaomi offers AI tools for image editing, translating and summarising notes and audio recordings. Gemini from Google is the successor to the Google Assistant.

Price and availability

Xiaomi offers both Poco smartphones in three colour variants: the X7 in silver, green and black-yellow and the X7 Pro in black, green and black-yellow. The colour accents, inspired by racetracks, are only bright in the black and yellow variants and rather subtle in the others.

The colour variants of the Poco X7 Pro.

Source: Poco

Both smartphones are available with 8 and 256 or 12 and 512 gigabytes of RAM and storage space. The recommended retail prices in Germany are €299.90 and €349.90 for the Poco X7 and €369.90 and €429.90 for the Poco X7 Pro. The Iron Man Edition costs 449.99 euros.

The colour variants of the Poco X7.

Source: Poco

Prices for Switzerland are not yet available. However, the smartphones should be available here soon.