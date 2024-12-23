Poinsettia - the less festive side of this popular plant

They glow and sparkle in shops and on festive tables: Poinsettias are probably the most popular plants for the festive season. But behind the shiny façade, there are often less radiant truths.

Do you know how many stars there are? When it comes to red poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima), there are quite a few. Around 30 million were sold in Germany this year. But as colourful as they are, their production conditions are less pleasing.

Long way to the Christmas table

The cuttings originate from large farms in Uganda, Kenya or Ethiopia. They are cultivated there for low wages. Reports from the past also point to problematic conditions, including polluted drinking water and the use of harmful pesticides. The cuttings are flown to Europe in huge quantities by air freight. After a quarantine period at the airport, they are transported onwards to numerous European countries. Only there are the young plants raised.

According to producers, it is not economical to grow mother plants in Europe and obtain the cuttings from here. In particular, the energy required to heat greenhouses is too high. A resource-intensive approach for plants that rarely live long in households.

Not a simple plant

Christmas stars often die back in the months after Christmas. This is because they are care-intensive. The temperature should be between 15 and 22 degrees. The location should be bright, but the plant does not tolerate too much sunlight. It drops its leaves in draughts and reacts negatively to waterlogging. Poinsettias are also demanding when it comes to fertilising. From June to the end of July, it is best fed with potassium-rich liquid fertiliser every three to four weeks. From October until flowering, a liquid fertiliser containing phosphorus should be applied every fortnight or so.

Toxic for children and pets

Caution is also advised with children and pets. Poinsettia belongs to the spurge family and its milky sap is poisonous. Skin contact can cause skin irritation. Eating parts of the plant can even cause stomach ache, nausea and nausea. Severe cases can also occur in children and pets.

So what should you do?

If you still don't want to do without poinsettias, you should place them at a safe distance from children and pets and find out about the origin of the plants. A Fairtrade logo does not guarantee shorter transport routes or necessarily fair wages, but it does guarantee minimum to living wages. Pesticides are also reduced. If that's not enough, you can buy alternative poinsettias. These are sure to survive the next festive season: