Presented at the IFA: Roborock now also brings robotic lawn mowers

Roborock is entering the robot lawnmower business with three models. One special feature: they all have blades on the side to cut the edges of the lawn better.

In the first three lawn mowers, Roborock is relying on the strengths from the development of robotic vacuum cleaners: the manufacturer is transferring technology from indoors to outdoors in the garden. On the one hand, navigation with cameras and sensors that scan the lawn. On the other hand, with additional blades on the side of the robot to be able to cut closer to the edge of the lawn. Let's take a closer look at the three models presented at the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

You can admire the top model performing a robot ballet here:

RockMow Z1: for the meadow

This robot lawnmower is made for rough terrain. So if you don't have a beautifully landscaped family home lawn, then the RockMow Z1 with all-wheel drive could be of interest. The automatic mower can handle slopes of up to 80 per cent, which is 38.5 degrees. It can also overcome obstacles up to six centimetres high.

The top model RockMow Z1 with all-wheel drive.

The special feature is that each wheel is driven by its own electric motor and the front wheels can be controlled individually. This allows the system to adapt the steering individually. The robot can turn in the tightest of spaces and does not slip off-road - at least that's what the manufacturer says.

The wheels are individually sprung.

The RockMow Z1 uses two systems for precise navigation: It orients itself to the satellites using GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System). It also has cameras that enable positioning based on the surroundings and a virtual map.

Thanks to blades on the side, the robot lawnmower cuts the grass up to a minimum distance of three centimetres from walls and obstacles. A large battery and fast-charging technology enable the RockMow Z1 to mow an area of 5,000 square metres within 24 hours - even with preset patterns or even a text on the lawn.

With these additional blades, all three models can cut the edges better.

RockMow S1: for the masses

The second model is intended more for the «Normalo» lawn, i.e. for normal areas and flat terrain. The RockMow S1 manages 1000 square metres in 24 hours. Nevertheless, Roborock has adopted some features from the top model - for example the side cutter, which can mow up to three centimetres to the edge.

The RockMow S1 with the camera and sensor system.

The S1 can navigate through 70 centimetre narrow passages and can manage slopes of up to 45 per cent or 24 degrees. The robot can also overcome four-centimetre-high thresholds or obstacles.

RockNeo Q1: for the small garden

The entry-level model has been slimmed down again - but not in terms of its ability to mow close to the edge. Thanks to blades on the side, a minimum distance of three centimetres is also possible here. However, the RockNeo Q1 is likely to navigate a little less precisely than the S1.

There are no differences in terms of slope and obstacles: Roborock also speaks of 45 per cent or 24 degrees and a height of four centimetres.

The RockNeo Q1 is the cheapest model, but still has the side cutter built in.

Roborock has not yet announced prices for the mowers. The sales launch is still open. However, it is already clear that they will be coming to our shop sooner or later.

