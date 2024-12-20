Presented at the ISPO: This cap is designed to protect against head injuries

In 2020, sisters Sofie and Sarah Hellström set themselves the goal of developing head protection suitable for everyday use to reduce the risk of injury during play and in everyday life. Four years later, they are presenting their development in Munich at the international sports trade fair ISPO.

One moment of inattention and that's it: Your head makes a rude encounter with a glass door (I speak from personal experience), scaffolding or, in the worst case, the floor. It's even worse with children: it can end painfully, especially if they start running and fall over or hit their head on a table.

Don't wear a helmet!

Not a substitute for a helmet, but better than no protection

In order to prevent more serious injuries, the Swedish start-up Oican Wear has developed a soft impact guard that can be integrated into caps and headbands. It is so discreet that the headgear looks like a conventional beanie or knitted hat.

The two founders, Sofie and Sarah Hellström, presented their own development at the international sports trade fair ISPO in Munich. "The cap is no substitute for a helmet when cycling or skiing," emphasises Sarah Hellström. "But it can provide additional safety when playing and in everyday life." The caps and headbands are available for children and adults.

Sofie Hellström shows the protective material that is incorporated into the cap at the international sports trade fair ISPO.

Source: Siri Schubert

The impact protection material is non-toxic (in accordance with EN 71-3) and, according to the company, consists of food-safe components such as those found in baby soothers. The protective layer is only a few millimetres thick and is designed to distribute the impact forces in such a way that their effect is reduced by up to 70 per cent.

For those who want to know more: The caps would be tested by the Swedish institute RISE in accordance with the EN 812 standard. However, as the standard is not perfectly suited to this type of product, the founders are working with biomechanics engineers to develop a more precise and meaningful testing procedure.

The son's illness provided the impetus

For Sofie and her sister Sarah, the journey into entrepreneurship began in 2020 when Sofie's youngest son was one year old. He was diagnosed with a chronic illness that, among other things, increases the risk of injury from falls, as Sofie told me at ISPO in Munich. She looked for suitable protective equipment for her son and found helmets and protectors for various sports. But nothing for active children who don't want to run around in protective gear all day long.

Not only the little ones, but also teenagers and adults should benefit from protection with knitted hats.

Source: Siri Schubert

She felt that head protection suitable for everyday use was particularly urgent. Researchers are learning more and more about the damage that repeated head injuries can cause, even if they are only minor

Material development funded by innovation authority

At first, Sophie's research was sobering. She had more than 20 materials tested at the Swedish research institute RISE - without success. Material scientists told her that there was no fabric with the desired properties in terms of thickness, flexibility and freedom from harmful substances. The sisters therefore turned to the start-up centre in Sweden's Science Park and received support from the innovation authority Vinnova. This enabled them to work together with researchers, material experts and biomechanics specialists to develop a material that is suitable for everyday use and offers unobtrusive protection.

The protective material is incorporated into the front and back of the cap. The ears remain uncovered so as not to impair hearing. The caps can be washed at 30 degrees.

We do not currently have the Oican Wear brand in our range. Should that change, you will of course hear from me. And if we offer it on Galaxus, a product test will also follow.