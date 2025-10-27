Pssst! Take a look at the winter collection from Essence

As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
It's been a while since I invited you to take a look. With Essence's latest announcement, my favourite format «Einfach nur schön» is picking up speed again. This time, I'm not just showing you a single product that has caught my eye, but several pieces from the limited «Nuts About You» Trend Edition, which is due to go on sale in November. It is inspired by the classic ballet «The Nutcracker». The line comprises a total of eight products. I have picked out the three most beautiful ones and photographed them for you. As always, what I show here is not a product recommendation. Just products that I recommend you take a look at.
You don't have to own an item to enjoy it. Sometimes it's enough to let your eyes wander over a product photo. To savour it - and then move on. Like in a museum. Welcome to my format, in which I introduce you to beauty products in a pictorial way and without a lot of blah-blah. And for one reason only: because they are simply «simply beautiful». Nothing more and nothing less.