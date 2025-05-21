News + Trends 26 11

Pulsar installs a Noctua fan in its flagship mouse

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 21.5.2025

The Noctua crossovers are becoming more and more numerous. After graphics cards and power supply units, now comes a mouse with a fan and a beige-brown look. The Austrian employees have teamed up with Pulsar for this.

One thing is undisputed: Noctua manufactures excellent cooling products. However, you can argue about the manufacturer's official colours. I like the combination of beige and brown, which is why I also have a keyboard in the Noctua look. Thanks to Pulsar, I can now complete it. In collaboration with the Austrian cooling specialist, the company is launching the flagship Feinmann mouse in Noctua colours, including a fan.

This is not supposed to keep the hardware cool, at least I am not aware of any electronic rodents suffering from heat. It cools your hand so that you don't get too sweaty even during nerve-wracking battles. The prototype, which Pulsar shows on X, is equipped with an NF-A4x10.

The fan is visible thanks to the open design.

Source: Noctua

Whether this really makes sense is questionable. The Feinmann mouse is characterised by its low weight of 46 grams, among other things. This is also achieved thanks to the magnesium housing. The fan probably weighs just as much. The battery of the wireless mouse will probably also suffer from the use of the fan. That's why the whole thing seems like a belated April Fool's joke to me.

Aside from the Noctua branding and the fan, the specification remains the same as the Feinmann F01. The XS-1 sensor offers up to 32,000 DPI, an acceleration of 50G and a speed of 750 IPS. It also has a polling rate of 8000 Hertz and optical switches. This makes the mouse absolutely state-of-the-art.

The mouse is set to go on sale in November 2025. The price is not yet known, but is likely to be over 200 francs/euros. This is because the original Feinmann already costs 180 US dollars.

Header image: Noctua

