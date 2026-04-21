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Pura X Max: Huawei makes its book smartphone bigger

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 21.4.2026

The Pura X Max is the second smartphone from Huawei that folds like a book and is larger than the first model.

The iPhone Fold is also rumoured to open like a book and Samsung is also said to be working on the form factor. However, Huawei is ahead of both competitors. Just over a year after the Pura X, the Chinese manufacturer is presenting a larger version with the Pura X Max, whose external display could be a temptation for fans of small displays.

News + Trends This smartphone works differently by Jan Johannsen

Different from all other folding smartphones

In the Pura X Max, the camera setup has been moved to the back. This creates more space at the front for the display, which is no longer square. With a size of 5.4 inches, the smartphone is a dream for all fans of small displays when folded. With a resolution of 1848 × 1264 pixels, the OLED panel has an unusual aspect ratio of 2.31:1.58.

The aspect ratio is unusual.

Source: Huawei

After unfolding, a 7.7-inch OLED display with 2584 × 1828 pixels is available. The aspect ratio of 6.46:4.57 is also unusual here. Both displays offer variable refresh rates from 1 to 120 hertz.

I find the form factor of the Pura X Max more enticing than that of previous folding and clamshell smartphones, which are based on the classic ingot shape. If the iPhone Fold really does have this shape, it would be an accolade for the good old book shape after years of Apple looking at how the competition has worked with form factors.

Huawei is also planning the Pura X Max as a drawing and notepad. The «Born to Draw» app is pre-installed and the M-Pen 3 Mini is a matching pen for the smartphone. Although it does not fit in the device, it can be stored in a sleeve directly on the device.

When unfolded, the Pura X Max is a mini tablet.

Source: Huawei

The 229 grammes Pura X Max is 120 millimetres high and increases in size from 85 to 166.5 millimetres when opened. Its thickness is reduced from 11.2 to 5.2 millimetres. The rest of the features in quick succession:

Processor: Kirin 9030 Pro

Memory: 12 GB (16 GB for the collector's edition)

Storage space: 256/512 GB (512 GB/1 TB for collector's edition)

Main camera: 50 megapixels, 10-stop physical aperture, f/1.4-f/4.0

Ultra wide-angle camera: 12.5 megapixels, f/2.2

Periscope telephoto camera: 50 megapixel, f/2.2

Front cameras: 8 megapixels each, outside f/2.4, inside f/2.2

Battery and charging: 5300 mAh, 66 watts, 50 watts wireless

Operating system: HarmonyOS 6.1

Other: IP58/59, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0

Price and availability

Huawei is currently only offering the Pura X Max in China. As the smaller Pura X has not yet officially found its way to other countries, I have little hope for the larger version. In China, the smartphone is available from 10,999 yuan. Without import costs, that's around 1255 francs or 1368 euros.

The trend colour of the last few months is not to be missed.

Source: Huawei

Header image: Huawei

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