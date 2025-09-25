News + Trends 7 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: A third more power for smartphones

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 25.9.2025

Qualcomm presents the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with more power, better efficiency, AI boost and plenty of speed for upcoming smartphone flagships.

Qualcomm has unveiled a new high-end system-on-chip (SoC) at its Snapdragon Summit 2025: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The successor to the previous 8 Elite boosts performance and expands AI capabilities.

Built with two prime cores

The new chip is manufactured using the 3-nanometre production process and is based on the third generation of the Oryon CPU design. It consists of two prime cores and six performance cores: the prime cores clock up to 4.6 gigahertz (GHz), the performance cores up to 3.62 GHz. According to Qualcomm, this is around 20 per cent more performance with up to 35 per cent better efficiency. In terms of GPU performance, the Gen 5 delivers 23 per cent more power, while at the same time reducing power consumption by 20 per cent compared to its predecessor. The chip also integrates Adreno High Performance Memory (HPM) - a dedicated cache for computationally intensive graphics tasks. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 uses a Hexagon NPU for the AI on the SoC. Qualcomm claims a 37 per cent increase in performance compared to previous generations. Hardware-supported AI acceleration is also possible - even directly in the CPU.

Specs at a glance.

The Gen 5 is the first mobile SoC to support APV codecs (Advanced Professional Video). Together with «Dragon Fusion», the optimised video pipeline, each individual image is treated like a photo - including tone mapping and noise reduction. The data throughput for connectivity is also increased: Qualcomm has installed the X85 modem. This enables a theoretical downlink speed of up to 12.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) and an uplink speed of up to 3.7 Gbps. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and Ultrawideband are also available. There is also said to be a 40 per cent increase in efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Benchmarks show an increase of almost a third

There are still no benchmarks on devices for end users. Initial tests on Qualcomm's platforms show scores of 20 to 29 per cent higher than those of Samsung's Galaxy 25 Ultra (with the Snapdragon 8 Elite). Geekbench 6.5 achieved values of 3831 for Single Core and 12,383 for Multi Core - the values for the S25 Ultra are 3100 and 9959 respectively.

Qualcomm initially wants to install its new chip in the Xiaomi 17 series, followed by other manufacturers. The market launch is set to take place at MWC 2026 in Barcelona.

