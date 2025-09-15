News + Trends 6 0

Ravensburger brings relaxation into the nursery with Tiptoi Yoga

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 15.9.2025

The new Tiptoi game "Yoga for Children" combines movement with mindfulness - three new knowledge titles expand the range.

With the new title «Yoga für Kinder», Ravensburger aims to introduce three to six-year-olds to movement, mindfulness and relaxation in a playful way. The pack contains child-friendly movement cards. They allow children to slip into the roles of different animals and playfully discover simple yoga positions. Sometimes they have to be as supple as a cat, sometimes as cosy as a koala.

Structured sequence

After a short warm-up exercise, the children choose an animal movement card and try out the illustrated pose together. The Tiptoi pen tells a story in which other animals ask them to imitate their movements

The playing cards show which animal is to be imitated.

During the subsequent yoga story, a gong sounds whenever one of these animals appears. This is then the signal to do the corresponding yoga pose. The activity ends with a short mindfulness exercise to help the kids calm down.

Yoga has a positive effect on children

The game is therefore a playful way of introducing children to yoga. Such exercises can also have a positive effect as support for hyperactive children, as a scientific study has shown.

Ravensburger's aim with «Yoga for children» is not only to promote physical agility, but also concentration, body awareness and emotional balance.

More new products from Tiptoi

In addition, Ravensburger is presenting three more Tiptoi titles: «The Earth: Oceans, Weather and Volcanoes» for children aged six to ten teaches knowledge about the structure of our Earth, volcanoes, weather phenomena and climate zones.

For four to seven-year-olds, there are two new titles from the popular «Why? Why? Why?» series: «Bei der Polizei» by Heike Tober provides an insight into everyday police life. The children experience everything from securing evidence at the crime scene to working in the forensic laboratory.

How does forensics work and what does the police laboratory do? Kids can find out in the new Tiptoi title.

«Tiere im Zoo» by Inka Friese accompanies children Paul, Kisha and Noah on their visit to the zoo and aims to show how modern zoos are trying to prioritise species conservation.

A journey behind the scenes of a zoo will be available from autumn from TipToi.

Ravensburger has set September as the release date for all three games. It is not yet known when the titles will be available in our shop.

