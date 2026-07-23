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Ravensburger
News + Trends
10

Ravensburger turns puzzles into vases

Stephan Lamprecht
23.7.2026
Translation: machine translated

Ravensburger presents two new products that could hardly be more different: from the compact vase to the puzzle giant.

What to do with the puzzle when it's finished? Into the display cabinet or back into the box with a heavy heart? Ravensburger answers the question with a surprising twist. The new models are vases with an integrated water container. Ready to be adorned with fresh cut flowers.

As the company announces, the design is deliberately abstract so that the vases can fit into as many interior styles as possible. To start, there are five motifs, which we already have in the shop.

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Moderne Vase Design 4 (162 pieces)
Jigsaw puzzles
EUR20,96

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Moderne Vase Design 4

162 pieces

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Vase Butter-Yellow (162 pieces)
Jigsaw puzzles
−30%
EUR20,96 was EUR29,90

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Vase Butter-Yellow

162 pieces

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Vase Organic Sage (162 pieces)
Jigsaw puzzles
EUR21,16

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Vase Organic Sage

162 pieces

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Vase Organic Beige (162 pieces)
Jigsaw puzzles
EUR20,36

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Vase Organic Beige

162 pieces

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Moderne Vase Design 5 (162 pieces)
Jigsaw puzzles
EUR20,96

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Moderne Vase Design 5

162 pieces

They each consist of 162 pieces. The manufacturer's age recommendation is ten years.

These puzzle vases are quicker to assemble and significantly cheaper than the Pokémon puzzle, available from September, which was just shown on Instagram.

Ten scenes from the Pokémon world are to be assembled from 40,320 pieces. This should keep even die-hard puzzle fans busy for many hours. They should definitely have a large living room, as the puzzle has a total area of 6.80 by 1.92 meters.

Ravensburger
Ravensburger

The ten scenes can, however, be assembled individually. The box contains ten bags, each with 4032 pieces. However, this also comes at a price. The set costs 470 Euros. I am currently clarifying with our purchasing department whether we will include it in our assortment.

Header image: Ravensburger

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Stephan Lamprecht
Editor
Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

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