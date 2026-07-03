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Which film are these products from the shop based on?

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 3.7.2026

Welcome to the Galaxus picture quiz. Today we’re looking for a film title. Each product listed below gives you a clue as to which classic film you need to guess.

No, there’s nothing to be won. But if you take on the challenge, you can prove to yourself just what a genius you are – a true connoisseur of the film world. Work your way down the page by scrolling. You’ll find the answer at the end of the article.

Let’s get started with the products.

Reference books Die Bibel - Altes und Neues Testament German, Martin Luther, 2016 17

And that’s it.

Four products. No more. But that should be enough, shouldn’t it?

Are you sure you want to see the answer now?

Absolutely sure?

Well, then.

The answer was «Pulp Fiction». The 1994 film by director Quentin Tarantino is considered one of the best films of all time. Even if you’ve only seen it once, you might have guessed it from the products.

Weapons – or rather, pistols – naturally play an important role in this gangster film. Naturally, Galaxus doesn’t stock a chrome-plated Auto Ordnance 1911A1 like the one Vincent uses. But hey, there are water pistols …

I didn’t even notice it the first time round, but in «Pulp Fiction» almost all the main characters really do smoke. And because director Quentin Tarantino deliberately avoids real product placements, the characters consistently smoke the fictional brand Red Apple, recognisable by its yellow packet with a green worm.

When hitman Jules Winnfield, played by the magnificent Samuel L. Jackson, carries out a job, he quotes from the Bible before firing the fatal shot. This is meant to give the killing a pseudo-religious and moral justification. It’s just a shame that «Ezekiel 25:17» isn’t a Bible quote at all, but comes from a Japanese martial arts film from the 1970s.

That bob wig up there should have brought the image of actress Uma Thurman to mind. She wears the famous bob in her role as Mia Wallace in «Pulp Fiction».

And whilst we’re on the subject of «Pulp Fiction», have you ever wondered what’s inside that legendary glowing suitcase? Here’s an article from our archives. Our film expert Luca Fontana had already done some research on it.

Background information The legendary «Pulp Fiction» briefcase: what was in it? Luca Fontana 53 24

Header image: Shutterstock

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