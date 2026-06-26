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These products are from a TV series – do you know which one?

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 26.6.2026

Great, you’ve managed to tear yourself away from Candy Crush for a moment and are taking on the Galaxus picture puzzle. Each product gives you a clue as to which TV series you’re supposed to guess.

First things first: there’s nothing to be won. If you’re taking on this challenge, it’s only because you want to prove to yourself just what a genius you are. You work your way through it by scrolling from top to bottom. Are you losing patience, or are you sure you know the answer? Then you’ll find the solution further down.

Here we go.

Oops, that’s it.

Five products. No more.

Are you sure you want to see the solution now?

Absolutely sure.

Okay.

The answer was ‘ «’ Avatar: The Last Airbender». If you’ve seen the series, it was surely easy. As the Avatar, Aang is the most powerful airbender of his time. The anemometer measures air currents – and thus refers to Aang’s core ability: airbending.

Like all Air Nomads, Aang has distinctive blue arrow tattoos on his forehead, hands and feet. These arrows mark him as a fully-fledged airbender. If you like, you can trace this iconic arrow using blue paint.

Aang’s weapon and means of transport is his air glider – a collapsible staff that transforms into a glider, enabling him to fly through the air. Well, we don’t have exactly that in the shop, but we do at least have a jo for kata training.

Although Aang is an airbender himself, as the Avatar he must master all four elements, including earthbending. Earth is the antithesis of the lightness of air – down-to-earth, stubborn, uncompromising. That is precisely what makes it the greatest challenge for an airbender like Aang.

And finally, there’s the unmistakable orange cloak. It’s Aang’s trademark and the traditional outfit of the Air Nomads. Anyone who sees this cloak immediately thinks of the Avatar.

Oh, you don’t want to buy any of the products we’ve lovingly put together after all, but would rather watch TV. Fine by me. Perhaps you’d still like to read the TV review by our TV expert Luca Fontana?

Review Hats off to Netflix for Avatar: The Last Airbender Luca Fontana 83 38

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