Realme GT 8 Pro comes with a huge battery and Ricoh camera system

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 2.12.2025

Realme's new flagship is set to stand out from the crowd of smartphones with a number of special features. These include an interchangeable camera housing and the collaboration with camera manufacturer Ricoh.

Realme still has the status of an exotic company in our country. Even though the Oppo subsidiary is one of the top 7 smartphone manufacturers worldwide with an estimated market share of 4.5 per cent, ahead of Motorola, Huawei and Google.

They have achieved this by combining the best possible specifications with the lowest possible price.

They have achieved this with a combination of the best possible specifications at the lowest possible price. With the GT 8 Pro, Realme is becoming a little bolder for the first time.

Street photography with Ricoh

The camera system was developed by Realme together with camera manufacturer Ricoh. Lenses from the Japanese 35 mm specialist are used. The main camera with 50 megapixels has a focal length of 22 millimetres (35 mm format). At the touch of a button, the system also simulates a focal length of 40 millimetres - also popular for portrait shots and street photography.

The GT 8 Pro camera was developed in collaboration with Ricoh.

Source: Realme

In addition, the manufacturer has included a triple zoom camera with 200 megapixel resolution and 65 millimetre focal length, as well as an ultra-wide lens with 16 millimetre focal length and a 116-degree field of view.

Ricoh has programmed five filters for the smartphone that imitate the style of the well-known GR compact cameras. This should give the photos an even stronger street photo look.

Replaceable housing part and full performance

As a second special feature, the housing part around the camera can be easily replaced. Realme thus promises a design customised to your own taste.

Realme shows three different covers for the camera.

Source: Realme

As usual, the manufacturer packs everything that is technically possible into the top model. The GT 8 Pro is one of the first smartphones with the latest and most powerful processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. There is currently no more power in the Android sector. Depending on the version, there is 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage.

As a second special feature, the smartphone has a battery with a capacity of 7000 mAh. This should ensure a battery life of over 60 hours. It is charged with a maximum of 120 watts via cable - and 50 watts wirelessly. However, a special charger is required for this.

The 6.79-inch Amoled screen has a resolution of 1440 × 3136 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen has a variable frame rate of up to 144 hertz and is bright up to 1000 nits in normal mode. It can briefly increase this to 2000 nits - with peaks of up to 7000 nits.

The GT 8 Pro comes with Android 16 and will receive updates up to Android 20. The devices are already available in the stores, with prices officially starting at around 1000 euros or 1000 Swiss francs. There are already promotions for the sales launch.

For those looking for something really special, the GT 8 Pro is available as a «Dream Edition». This was created in cooperation with the Formula 1 team Aston Martin Aramco. This version shines in the typical Aston Martin green colour. However, it is to be hoped that the smartphone performs better than the racing team.

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso with the new flagship - qualifying was probably not successful.

Source: Realme

Header image: Realme

