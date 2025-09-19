News + Trends 5 1

Recall: Popular Swiss pacifier has a plasticiser problem

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 19.9.2025

Curaprox pacifiers from the Swiss manufacturer Curaden could contain bisphenol A (BPA), which is potentially harmful to health. This was discovered by a consumer protection organisation. The manufacturer has already reacted.

Pollutants in soothers are a horror scenario for parents. Now this has happened with a very popular model of soother in Switzerland, the Curaprox from the manufacturer Curaden. A test conducted by the consumer protection organisation ZPS from Slovenia revealed that the measured values for BPA were above the EU limits.

The company Curaden reacted immediately and initiated a worldwide recall of the affected pacifiers. The company, based in Kriens, Lucerne, provides information about the problem on its own website. Curaden advises against further use of the Nuggis. The increased BPA concentration was found in the shield of the pacifier, not in the part that has direct and permanent contact with the child's oral cavity.

With short-term use, the risk of acute damage is low, writes Curaden. Research institutions also see no evidence of an acute toxic risk. Nevertheless, BPA has long been banned in products for babies. There are indications that the substance disrupts the hormone system.

Return of dummies purchased from Galaxus

Customers who have purchased a pacifier from Galaxus from the affected batches will be contacted by us directly and will receive their money back.

The Curaprox nuggies have already been deactivated from the Galaxus range and can no longer be purchased. If you are unsure whether you have a BPA-contaminated pacifier, you should check whether it has one of the following LOT numbers: 006, 007, 008, 009, 010 or 011. The number is embossed on the front of the pacifier on the right.

Here you can find the LOT number.

Source: Curaden

