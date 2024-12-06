Recently discovered: The stormtrooper among ski helmets

The "RG2" from British manufacturer Ruroc doesn't just look good. The helmet is also packed with technology on the inside. No wonder it was honoured with an award at the world's largest sports trade fair.

"Yes, are we at a Comic Con here?" is my first thought when I see the "RG2" ski helmet from Ruroc at the ISPO sports trade fair in Munich. There are actually some hardcore "Star Wars" fans in the design team at the British company, which has also made a name for itself with motorbike helmets, as Douglas Causer explains to me. As product manager, he is jointly responsible for the development of the "RG2".

Award-winning multi-use solution

I want to know from Doug whether he is not afraid of any legal disputes with the Disney Group in this regard. He waves it off and says with a smile: "We have received the licence for the design from Disney. Legally, we are on the safe side." Speaking of the safe side: the "RG2" is equipped with a Twiceme medical ID chip. This chip gives first responders quick access to important medical data in an emergency.

The modular full-face design, which seamlessly connects the helmet with 3D goggles and a magnetic face mask, enables group communication with up to 15 other riders. According to Doug Causer, the Rheon technology of the "RG2", developed in collaboration with Imperial College in London, provides state-of-the-art protection against rotational and linear impact forces. "This allows the helmet to react dynamically to different scenarios."

Award-winning innovation

The combination of pioneering design and modern safety technology earned the "RG2" an award in the "Snowsports" category at this year's ISPO sports trade fair. The jury wrote: "A well thought-out, innovative product for versatile use. The jury was particularly impressed by the modular design and the integrated system of helmet, goggles and safety functions. This makes the RG2 an attractive choice for piste skiers too. Cool."

The helmet is available immediately at a price starting at 335 euros. Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will test the technology and report on it.