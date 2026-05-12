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Recordings from baby cameras freely accessible

David Lee Translation: machine translated 12.5.2026

At least 1.1 million surveillance cameras were unprotected on the network. The technical details are hair-raising.

Cameras that are connected to the internet should be well protected against hacker attacks. But they often aren't. Frenchman Sammy Azdoufal has now gone public with a particularly blatant case involving baby cams. He was the one who accidentally discovered a huge security hole in DJI hoover robots at the beginning of 2026. According to its documentation, 1.1 million devices in 118 countries were accessible from the outside. In other words, the images taken by these cameras could be viewed by anyone.

Which cameras were affected

The cameras affected were baby cameras and other surveillance cameras that use technology from the Chinese manufacturer Meari. Meari is a white label manufacturer. This means that there are countless brands that stick their own logo on the devices, but all use the same platform from Meari.

According to The Verge, Azdoufal says that most of the vulnerabilities he described have since been fixed. However, these were so serious that a stale feeling remains. To find out whether your own device is affected, Azdoufal recommends checking the host name in the app. If this is «apis.meari.com.cn» or «mqtts*.meari.com.cn», it is an affected device. Our range includes an indoor- and an indoor-. and an outdoor network camera from the Meari brand. I have asked internally to check whether these need to be removed from the range.

The cameras are distributed all over the world, many of them in Europe.

Source: Sammy Azdoufal

Not a security gap, but a security crater

The fact that the devices used highly insecure default passwords such as «admin» was not the biggest problem. More serious was that the cameras were sending the information via the MQTT protocol to anyone who subscribed to it. This was not tied to a specific device. An authentication key was also stored in the Android app, which could be easily read. It provided access to all devices.

According to Azdoufal, Meari has not only fixed the bugs in the meantime, but also paid him a reward of 24,000 euros. However, the company was initially uncooperative. At first, his tips were ignored. Then he discovered that an internal server had exposed the unprotected email addresses and telephone numbers of all 678 employees. According to The Verge, Meari only reacted to this finding - apparently with a threat. What remains is the impression of an unprofessional company with a lack of security awareness.

Header image: Shutterstock

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