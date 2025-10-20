News + Trends 9 3

Redmagic 11 Pro: gaming smartphone with liquid cooling

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 20.10.2025

The Redmagic 11 Pro now brings liquid cooling to smartphones, something that has long been commonplace in high-performance PCs.

Redmagic specialises in gaming smartphones and has been installing real fans in its devices for some time now. Cooling chambers and other passive cooling structures can also be found in devices from established manufacturers. With the liquid cooling of the Redmagic 11 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer is now breaking new ground.

The first smartphone with liquid cooling

Redmagic promises nothing less than «PC-level performance» in the hand and stable performance from -60 to 108 °C for its latest smartphone. The first liquid cooling system for a smartphone should help with cooling. A 0.85 millimetre ceramic pump circulates a fluorinated liquid, which is otherwise used in AI servers, through the smartphone's small tubes.

Linus Tech Tips demonstrated the benefits of good cooling for smartphones under constant stress six years ago - even if his solution back then was much less elegant than what Redmagic is offering now.

A waterproof fan - the entire smartphone is IPX8 waterproof - called «Turbo Fan 4.0» complements the liquid cooling with 24,000 rpm. It is connected to a conventional cooling chamber. Overall, the cooling efficiency of the Redmagic 11 Pro is said to have been improved by 50 per cent.

The Redmagic 11 Pro will not only be used for mobile gaming. In China, the smartphone has an integrated PC emulator. With a «cross-platform technology» and a proprietary Translations Engine, it is supposed to run an unspecified «Tomb Raider» game at 120 FPS,

for example.

Large battery for long games

The Redmagic 11 Pro should allow you to game for up to ten hours on a single charge. This is thanks to the built-in 8000 mAh battery. In Europe, however, the battery could be smaller due to transport regulations.

The battery is charged via cable with up to 120 watts and wirelessly - with the right charger - with up to 80 watts. The Redmagic 11 Pro has so-called «Bypass Charging» to prevent damage to the battery if you charge and game at the same time. In short, the current from the cable is consumed directly and not channelled via the battery. This keeps the battery cooler.

Other features of the Redmagic 11 Pro at a glance:

Availability and price

The Redmagic 11 Pro is currently only available in China. The cheapest version costs 4999 yuan there. Converted, this is around 550 francs or 600 euros - excluding transport costs, taxes or customs duties.

The manufacturer plans to unveil the global version of the smartphone on 3 November 2025. By then, we should also know more about the features - the battery in particular could have a lower capacity and fewer storage options to choose from - and a realistic price. We will also then know whether the PC emulator will also be available outside of China.

Header image: Redmagic

