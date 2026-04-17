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Reed Hastings leaves Netflix: the end of an era

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 17.4.2026

He turned streaming into a mass phenomenon, drove Blockbuster Video to ruin and changed the way we consume series and films forever. Now Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, is leaving the company for good.

It all started with 40 dollars - and a fine. When Reed Hastings had to pay Blockbuster video rental company for a DVD of «Apollo 13» that was returned late in 1997, he was so annoyed that he founded Netflix together with Marc Randolph. A streaming giant with over 300 million subscribers worldwide today - born out of sheer stubbornness.

Not a bad thing.

Background information And Cut! That time the Netflix founder was made a laughing stock by Blockbuster by Luca Fontana

Now it's over. As Netflix announced in its Q1 quarterly figures, Hastings will no longer be running for the Board of Directors in June 2026 and will therefore be leaving the company completely after almost 30 years. He had already completed his retirement as CEO in 2023 and assumed the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors - a gentle but symbolically significant departure in two acts.

The man who buried Blockbuster

«My real articles at Netflix were not a single decision», he can be quoted, «but a focus on the joy of its members, building a culture that others can inherit and develop, and building a company that can be both loved and successful across generations.»

What remains? A lot. Hastings has not only shaped Netflix, but ploughed up the entire entertainment industry. The subscription model he once devised in response to over-hyped blockbuster buses is now standard. And the recommendation algorithms that Netflix developed under Hastings' leadership influence what we watch today, whether we like it or not.

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His successor as CEO, Ted Sarandos, has led the company together with Greg Peters since 2023. The two now have to show on their own that Netflix can function without its founding father - and at a time when the company is really stepping on the gas: Plans include vertical video feeds, more live content, video podcasts and a revamped mobile app, which is due to be rolled out this month.

Whether Hastings' departure will have a noticeable impact on the company is another question. After all, he hasn't been operational head since 2023 anyway; the strategic decisions have long since been made by others. And yet: a founder on the Board of Directors is not simply a function. He is also a corrective, an institutional memory, a kind of moral authority. They will now have to find out whether Sarandos and Peters need this.

In any case, the first quarter of 2026 was financially strong: the giant achieved a turnover of 12.25 billion dollars, an increase of 16.2 per cent compared to the previous year. Hastings is definitely not leaving the ship in a storm, but rather with calm seas and full sails.

Reed Hastings, Netflix founder and long-serving CEO, is leaving the company in June 2026.

Source: Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.0

What are his future plans? Philanthropy and «other endeavours», Netflix says succinctly. Anyone who has driven Blockbuster Video to ruin is sure to find something to annoy him in retirement - and turn it into the next idea.

Header image: Luca Fontana

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