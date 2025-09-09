News + Trends 2 4

Reolink: AI describes what the security camera sees

Reolink's new ReoNeura system analyses videos and describes what can be seen in them in a short text. This makes security footage easier to search. Exemplary: the AI system is free of charge.

When exactly did the courier put the parcel down? And who took it away afterwards? Even if you have installed security cameras, this question can only be answered after extensive video analysis. With the AI system from Reolink, this should be quicker and easier.

ReoNeura translates video into text

At the IFA tech fair in Berlin, Reolink announced the new ReoNeura. The system uses artificial intelligence to support video analysis and notification management. ReoNeura runs via the cloud, or alternatively locally, directly in the cameras or in the network recorders.

- Smart Detection: People and objects are recognised, preventing false alarms. The system can recognise people, animals and vehicles, as well as bicycles and parcels. For example, you can set a notification as soon as a parcel is left in a certain area - or if someone picks up a bike outside of the usual times at the car park.

- Video captioning: At regular intervals, the AI records an eight-second video snippet and analyses it. What can be seen on it is output as a short text and saved - initially in English. These texts can be searched for keywords.

- Customer flow analysis: For small and medium-sized companies, ReoNeura records how many customers enter and leave a shop. In addition, a 24-hour heat map of customer flows can be created. A notification is sent if a certain area is heavily frequented.

I was able to take a first look at the video captioning at the press presentation at IFA. It actually worked very well, even if there wasn't much to see in the clips - except ...

Not much to see in this room, the AI text describes it adequately.

However, it was detected that someone was holding a mobile phone or pushing a chair to another location. A list of compatible products can be found on the manufacturer's website. In future, it should also be possible to integrate other cameras via the cloud or video servers.

ReoNeura is not linked to a plan, but can be used free of charge with compatible devices. The beta version starts on the new floodlight camera and will then be rolled out step by step to the other cameras.

The new floodlight camera from Reolink is the first to get the AI features.

TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi: lots of light and lots of resolution

The new wired floodlight camera has two built-in lenses. It can be rotated, tilted and zoomed from a distance. Movements can be detected at an angle of 270 degrees, also thanks to three infrared sensors for motion detection and night vision. The camera then rotates and tracks activities. Videos are available in 4K resolution.

Two adjustable floodlights illuminate the surroundings with 3000 lumens - from warm white (3000 Kelvin) to cool white (6000 Kelvin). The camera is available on the market for around 230 francs or euros. It is not yet clear when it will be available in our shop.

