News + Trends 6 4

Reon Pocket Pro from Sony: Air conditioning on the move

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 22.5.2025

Cool in summer, warm in winter: With the Reon Pocket Pro, Sony has developed an air conditioning system that you can wear around your neck - app control included.

Who hasn't experienced it: in (early) summer, you sweat yourself half to death on the way to the office. Wet patches on your back and under your armpits are a free bonus. Sony now wants to remedy this situation and has launched a new version of its mobile air conditioner on the market: the Reon Pocket Pro. You wear the small device almost inconspicuously under your clothes at the back of your neck, where it cools your upper body directly over your skin. It can also keep you warm in winter.

How the device works - and what's new

A cooling system with two thermoelectric modules operates inside. These are activated alternately, which means the device cools more evenly than its predecessor, the Reon Pocket 5, and should irritate the skin less, according to Sony. The manufacturer has also doubled the surface area over which heat or cold is transferred.

The design has also been revised. The device fits closer to the neck than the previous model and a neckband is also intended to ensure a more «fit» Sony has reduced the volume of the device by around half.

The Reon Pocket Pro is worn with a neckband and cools or warms directly on the contact surface (bluish area).

Source: Sony

Intelligent sensor technology and smart cool mode

A key feature is the smart cool mode. Here, integrated sensors continuously analyse the ambient temperature, humidity and the wearer's movement behaviour. An algorithm automatically adjusts the cooling performance. In combination with the optional Reon Pocket Tag, which you can attach to your clothing, the whole thing works even more precisely, according to Sony.

Control via app

You can operate the device either directly or via the app. Temperature levels, modes and schedules can be controlled there. In automatic mode, the integrated battery, which you can charge with USB-C, lasts up to 34 hours according to the manufacturer. In Smart Cool mode, Sony states a runtime of up to 15 hours.

Unfortunately, I can't tell you at the moment whether we'll get the device in our shop. However, our buyers were not overly confident.

Header image: Sony

I like this article! 6 people like this article







