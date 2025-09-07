News + Trends 5 0

Rethinking tennis: a ball from the 3D printer

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 7.9.2025

More than 300 million tennis balls are produced every year, many of which end up in landfill sites and hardly degrade. The "Point" project aims to alleviate the problem: a mono-material ball from the 3D printer, easier to recycle and visually faithful to the original.

Tennis balls have a problem: they don't last long. After a few games, they lose their bounce, end up in the bin and pollute the environment. A design project from London wants to change that. Under the name «Point», graduate Noé Chouraqui from Central Saint Martins has developed a tennis ball that comes entirely from a 3D printer - and is therefore supposed to last longer and be easier to recycle. Central Saint Martins is a prestigious art and design school in London and part of the University of the Arts London.

At first glance, the prototype «Point» looks like a classic tennis ball, but it comes entirely from a 3D printer.

Source: UAL Showcase

Material from the printer

The prototype is made from a plant-based polymer called PLA-HR. Instead of rubber and felt, the ball combines a one-piece grid structure that is precisely constructed using 3D printing. The colour and lines are deliberately based on the classic tennis ball so that the look and feel remain familiar. The aim is to bring bounce and durability closer to conventional models without the typical weaknesses of classic balls (loss of bounce and poor recyclability).

Chouraqui had the prototypes tested by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Jamie Capel Davies, head of the scientific and technical department, confirmed that the aerodynamic performance of the prototype is similar to that of a classic tennis ball.

Close-up of the honeycomb-like surface: the 3D printed structure replaces the rubber and felt of conventional tennis balls.

Source: UAL Showcase

However, exact values have not been disclosed. The ITF has not yet published any detailed measurement data such as jump height or air resistance. This is typical for early tests, where the focus is initially on the basic suitability for play and not the full disclosure of all key figures.

Sustainability at a glance

More than 300 million tennis balls are produced every year, many of which end up in landfill after a short period of use. Some sources speak of up to 400 years until a ball completely decomposes. Because the ball from the 3D printer is constructed in one piece and consists of only one material, it could be easier to recycle at the end of its life cycle. Reports indicate a possible reduction in waste of up to 90 per cent. So far, however, this is only a project goal and not a confirmed measurement result.

Chouraqui is also rethinking the packaging: instead of plastic cans, he designed recyclable cardboard sleeves as part of the project.

Classification

For you as a player, this means that you cannot currently buy the ball. Neither the price nor availability are known because this is a study project. However, it is clear that 3D printing could open up new possibilities in tennis and fuel the discussion about more sustainable equipment.

Header image: UAL Showcase

