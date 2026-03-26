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Revell presents two Book Nooks for "Bridgerton" fans

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 26.3.2026

You'll have to be patient until the fifth season of "Bridgerton" is released. But instead of drinking tea and listening to rumours, you can sweeten the wait with the Book Nook from Revell.

The second part of the fourth «Bridgerton» season has been available on Netflix since the end of February. Filming of season five has just started and it is not yet known when it will be released. For those who can't wait, Revell has unveiled two new Book Nooks under licence from «Bridgerton»: «The Duke and I» and «Into the Light».

If «Book Nook» doesn't ring a bell: these are small, often illuminated 3D scenes that fit perfectly between your books on the shelf. They are very suitable for beginners because no additional tools are required: the parts are plugged in or easily glued if necessary. I assembled my first Book Nook myself a few months ago and had a lot of fun with it.

«The Duke and I»

The title refers both to the first book by Julia Quinn and to the fifth episode of the first season. The diorama shows Daphne Bridgerton's introduction to Queen Charlotte, through which she is accepted into high society and released for the marriage market. In addition to the Queen and Daphne, the scene shows some other well-known characters from the series.

The set consists of 126 wooden pieces.

Detail view of the Book Nook: Court society gathers in front of Queen Charlotte.

Source: Revell

«Into the Light»

With 163 parts, this diorama is a little more elaborate. It shows a scene from the final episode of the third season of the same name. A horse-drawn carriage stops in front of the stately façade of the Bridgerton townhouse, ready to depart. Behind it are several Bridgertons and Penelope Featherington. The windows of the residence are illuminated.

The packaging and the fully assembled Book Nook.

Source: Revell

About the craft kits

The two sets are part of Revell's Tiny Adventure series, which includes both Book Nooks and wooden mechanical models.

The laser-cut individual parts can be slotted together according to the instructions. Revell recommends using wood glue for small details, which you have to buy separately. There is a hidden touch sensor in the bottom right-hand corner of the dioramas, which you can use to switch the supplied lighting on and off. Both sets are suitable for craft fans aged 14 and over and measure 18 × 11 × 23 centimetres.

It is currently not clear whether you can order the two sets from us. As soon as I have an update, I'll let you know here. You can find more Book Nooks and other sets from Revell here.

Header image: Netflix

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