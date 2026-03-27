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Schleich focuses on kids: new premium line "Black Label" for adults

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 27.3.2026

With "Black Label", Schleich is focussing on adult collectors and is thus targeting the booming market of kidults for the first time.

The toy manufacturer Schleich is launching high-quality decorative figures on the market from April, which are no longer intended to be displayed in the children's room but in the showcase. The series kicks off with «Legacy of Horses»: three detailed 1:12 scale horse models featuring breeds such as Trakehner, Arabian and Tinker. According to the manufacturer, the musculature and coat structure are carefully modelled and each figure is hand-painted. To emphasise their value, the replicas come in a black collector's box with a viewing window.

The diorama-style packaging and the large scale are aimed specifically at adults.

Source: Schleich

Kidult market as a growth opportunity

The move follows a trend that has characterised the toy industry for several years. Kidults - i.e. adult consumers - are buying toys and collectibles for themselves and are increasingly spending money on them. For Schleich, this target group could be a lever for economic stabilisation. The company has suffered significant sales losses in recent years: in 2023, turnover fell by 15 per cent to 234 million euros, and in the following financial year it fell further to 220 million euros (equivalent to around 214.6 and 202 million francs).

With this in mind, the chosen distribution channel is noteworthy: the «Black Label» figures will initially be available exclusively online from Schleich from April. Experience has shown that margins are significantly better in direct sales than in traditional retail - an obvious move for a company that is currently consolidating its financial structure. The sets are not due to appear in retail stores until the summer.

Horse fans as the core target group

It is no coincidence that Schleich is focussing on horses to enter the premium segment. The theme world «Horse Club» has been one of the company's strongest product lines for years and has a loyal fan base. Many of them are probably now of adult collecting age.

According to Schleich,«Legacy of Horses» is a tribute to the relationship between man and horse. Whether «Black Label» actually contributes to the economic turnaround remains to be seen. In any case, the potential of the Kidult market is there - and Schleich can play a serious role in it thanks to the reputation it has built up over the years.

Header image: Schleich

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