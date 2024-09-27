Schleich launches 6 new figures from "The School of Magical Animals"
Schleich launches 6 new figures from "The School of Magical Animals"

Anne Fischer
27.9.2024
Translation: machine translated

Toy manufacturer Schleich launches six individual figures to mark the third cinema film of "The School of Magical Beasts".

It all started with the books by author Margit Auer. "The School of Magical Animals" is now not only available as a cinema film, but also as rubber figures from Schleich.

You can now buy six well-known animals and two characters from the new film for your children: Rabbat the fox, Henrietta the tortoise, Caspar the chameleon, Juri the penguin as well as Karajan the tomcat and Rick the crocodile.

Schleich Rabbat the fox
Toy figureavailable in a few weeks
EUR21,58

Schleich Rabbat the fox

An unusual school

The successful children's book series "The School of Magical Animals" is about the children in Miss Cornfield's class at Winterstein School, who have various normal and unusual pets. Magic, friendship and quirky characters form the basis for the stories. According to Schleich, the design of the figures was based on the depiction of the magical animals in the films. Further figures from "The School of Magical Animals" are set to follow as early as 2025.

Recently, Schleich was criticised because the company decided to relocate its main production site from Schwäbisch Gmünd to Munich due to declining sales:

The company wants to become more competitive again in the future with licensed co-operations such as the "School of Magical Animals".

Header image: Kordes & Kordes Film Süd GmbH

